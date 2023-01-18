Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Updated:

‘What if it affects our mental health?’ Man annoyed with frequent telecast of Amitabh Bachchan’s Sooryavansham writes to SET Max

"I humbly request that your channel has acquired the rights to air the film Sooryavansham and through your kindness, I and my family have become well-acquainted with Heera Thakur and his family. I would like to know how many times your channel has aired this film so far, and how many times it will be aired in the future,” the man wrote in his letter.

OpIndia Staff
Sooryavansham
Iconic scene of poisoned kheer from iconic movie Sooryavansham
33

Sooryavansham, a family drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, is a highly popular film on Sony Max. It has been re-aired many times and has achieved cult status. Its frequent airing on Sony Max has become a pop-culture reference and has been the inspiration for numerous memes.

Despite its massive popularity, one viewer has grown annoyed with the repeated telecast of Sooryavansham on the channel. As a result, he wrote a humorous letter raising some sharp and pressing questions about the film and Amitabh Bachchan.

The letter, drafted in Hindi, states: “I humbly request that your channel has acquired the rights to air the film Sooryavansham and through your kindness, I and my family have become well-acquainted with Heera Thakur and his family. I would like to know how many times your channel has aired this film so far, and how many times it will be aired in the future. If the repeated airing of the film has any negative impact on our mental health, who should be held responsible? Please provide this information.”

No sooner did the user upload his grievance with SET Max, a raft of Twitter users reacted to it, sharing funny memes from the iconic movie. 

One Twitter user took a swipe at the channel, saying it had acquired the rights to the movie 99 years and it will haunt people for years to come. 

Another man commented, “I can totally relate with you.” Yet another said, “This can happen only in India.”

For those who may not be aware, Sooryavansham, starring Amitabh Bachchan, received mixed reviews upon its release and did not fare well at the box office. However, the film experienced great success on satellite television.

Sooryavansham is a remake of the 1997 Tamil film Suryavamsam. The story centers around a traditional father and his uneducated but dutiful son, and explores the strained relationship between them. It also illustrates how the rigid patriarchy causes a rift between them.

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

