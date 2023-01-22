Fact Check: Did Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dance on ‘Besharam Rang’ from Pathaan

On January 21, a video went viral on social media claiming the person dancing in the video to the tune of ‘Besharam Rang’ from Pathaan was Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The person was dancing with actress and influencer Inaya Khan. Several netizens mocked and criticized Bilawal for the alleged video.

Twitter user ImPraveenUniyal said, “Pakistan is in safe hands of leaders like Billawal Bhutto…they want Kashmir…”

Akhbar Afgan editor Nilofar Ayoubi said, “Bilawal Bhutto got some serious moves!”

Twitter user Besuratansane said, “Bollydawood should make a movie on him and call it: Billu Baaylya.”

However, when OpIndia looked for the source of the video, it was available on Inaya’s Instagram profile. She had tagged the person dancing with, and it was not Bilawal but another Instagramer from Pakistan identified as Mehroz Baig.

The video was from Inaya’s sister’s wedding, which was shared on January 13. There were several other videos of the ceremony available on Inaya’s profile and Baig’s profile.

Furthermore, the videos from the ceremonies were also available on Inaya Khan’s YouTube channel.

And while netizens had a good laugh on the dance moves of ‘Bilawal Bhutto’, it turned out that the person dancing was not the Pakistani minister but a student and model named Mehroz Baig.