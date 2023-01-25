Wednesday, January 25, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPakistan's former minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary arrested for threatening election officials and...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan’s former minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary arrested for threatening election officials and their family members

During a media interaction, Chaudhary said, “We are warning the election commission, its members and their families that if atrocities will be committed against us then you will have to pay for the string of atrocities you commit. Keep this in writing, we have been patient and cautious but this cannot continue like this.”

OpIndia Staff
Fawad Chaudhary arrest
Image via Geo News
4

On Wednesday, January 25, Islamabad Police arrested Pakistan’s former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhary for threatening members of the country’s Election Commission and their families. Reportedly, a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against Chaudhary. 

The Islamabad police have confirmed the arrest of Fawad Chaudhry. A case was registered against Chaudhary last night at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Election Commission Secretary Umar Hameed, Geo News reported. 

Citing Islamabad police sources, the report said Chaudhry was arrested from his residence near Thokar Niyaz Baig in Lahore. The sources further revealed that Chaudhry will be taken to Islamabad, as reported by ANI.

The PTI leader and former minister has been booked under sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief), and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

This comes after Chaudhary had claimed that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government was planning to get PTI chief and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan arrested. As the rumors spread, in the early hours of Wednesday, party leaders and workers flocked to his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Fawad warned the ECP, its members, and their families in his speech outside Imran Khan’s house in Lahore, according to the FIR.

During a media interaction, Chaudhary said, “We are warning the election commission, its members and their families that if atrocities will be committed against us then you will have to pay for the string of atrocities you commit. Keep this in writing, we have been patient and cautious but this cannot continue like this.”

According to the FIR, Chaudhary claimed that the election commission had been downgraded to the status of a “Munshi or clerk”.

Chaudhary said that those who join the caretaker administration will be chased down and punished. He had stated that those in government positions would be pursued to their homes.

Fawad Chaudhary was taken to Cantt court from Lahore. Taking to Twitter Shireen Manzari, a PTI member shared the video of Chaudhary being taken to court and wrote “Fawad being taken from CTD Lahore to Cantt court. One unarmed politician abducted in early hours today now being escorted by this huge contingent. Mohsin Naqvi doesn’t waste time to show his virulent hatred of PTI & also do his Masters bidding. Disgusting.”

The Islamabad Police brought Chaudhary before the court seeking a transitory remand to take the former federal minister to Islamabad. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsFawad Chaudhary news, Pakistan politics, imran Khan party
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Son of AK Antony quits Congress after being asked to retract tweet criticising BBC documentary on PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Anil Antony had said that the BBC documentary on PM Modi was an attempt to undermine India's sovereignty
News Reports

Uyghur camps in China’s Xinjiang converted into formal prisons, detainees given lengthy sentences

ANI -
The Communist Party of China (CCP) criticised and restricted the use of the Uyghur language, prohibited Islamic practices; razed mosques, shrines, and cemeteries; rewrote history to deny the longevity of Uyghur culture and its distinctiveness from Chinese culture; and excised Indigenous literature from textbooks. 

Former US Secretary of State Pompeo: ‘Pakistan was preparing for nuclear attack after Balakot surgical strike,’ says US worked to sort things out

‘He did not deserve to live, because he was a Hindu’: Read what has changed in a year since Kishan Bharwad was killed by...

Screening of propaganda BBC documentary in JNU campus halted due to power cut, Leftist student body claims stone pelting

IIT Madras developed BharOS to take on Android and iOS, watch Union Ministers trying it

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
615,005FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com