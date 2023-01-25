On Wednesday, January 25, Islamabad Police arrested Pakistan’s former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhary for threatening members of the country’s Election Commission and their families. Reportedly, a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against Chaudhary.

The Islamabad police have confirmed the arrest of Fawad Chaudhry. A case was registered against Chaudhary last night at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Election Commission Secretary Umar Hameed, Geo News reported.

Citing Islamabad police sources, the report said Chaudhry was arrested from his residence near Thokar Niyaz Baig in Lahore. The sources further revealed that Chaudhry will be taken to Islamabad, as reported by ANI.

The PTI leader and former minister has been booked under sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief), and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

فواد چوہدری نے آئینی اداروں کے خلاف شرانگیزی پیدا کرنے اور لوگوں کے جذبات مشتعل کرنے کی کوشش کی ہے۔



مقدمے پر قانون کے مطابق کارروائی عمل میں لائی جارہی ہے۔

2/2#ICTP — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) January 25, 2023

This comes after Chaudhary had claimed that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government was planning to get PTI chief and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan arrested. As the rumors spread, in the early hours of Wednesday, party leaders and workers flocked to his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Zaman Park Imran Khan Residence at this hour pic.twitter.com/eO2270D9K6 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 25, 2023

Fawad warned the ECP, its members, and their families in his speech outside Imran Khan’s house in Lahore, according to the FIR.

During a media interaction, Chaudhary said, “We are warning the election commission, its members and their families that if atrocities will be committed against us then you will have to pay for the string of atrocities you commit. Keep this in writing, we have been patient and cautious but this cannot continue like this.”

Fawad Chaudhary openly threatened Election Comission officials and their families. He has been ARRESTED pic.twitter.com/EFQPCn2kng — Unfeigned (@awaiisz) January 25, 2023

According to the FIR, Chaudhary claimed that the election commission had been downgraded to the status of a “Munshi or clerk”.

Chaudhary said that those who join the caretaker administration will be chased down and punished. He had stated that those in government positions would be pursued to their homes.

Fawad Chaudhary was taken to Cantt court from Lahore. Taking to Twitter Shireen Manzari, a PTI member shared the video of Chaudhary being taken to court and wrote “Fawad being taken from CTD Lahore to Cantt court. One unarmed politician abducted in early hours today now being escorted by this huge contingent. Mohsin Naqvi doesn’t waste time to show his virulent hatred of PTI & also do his Masters bidding. Disgusting.”

Fawad being taken from CTD Lahore to Cantt court. One unarmed politician abducted in early hours today now being escorted by this huge contingent. Mohsin Naqvi doesn’t waste time to show his virulent hatred of PTI & also do his Masters bidding. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/YWTmI5uG9L — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) January 25, 2023

The Islamabad Police brought Chaudhary before the court seeking a transitory remand to take the former federal minister to Islamabad.