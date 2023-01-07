The Telangana police on Wednesday, January 4, arrested two brothers Azmath Ali and Akbar Ali from the Mills Colony area in the state’s Warangal district on charges of rape. The duo was arrested based on a complaint filed by the father of a 15-year-old Hindu girl, who accused the duo, living in their neighbourhood, of sexually assaulting his daughter several times in the last six months.

After receiving the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act in the wee hours of Wednesday and took up the investigation.

Speaking about the incident, Warangal Commissioner of Police, AV Ranganath on Wednesday night said that the Warangal police received a complaint from the parents of a minor girl stating that their daughter was allegedly lured and raped by two Muslim neighbours multiple times in the last six months.

The police official said that the team took immediate action after receiving the complaint.

“As we received the complaint, we immediately lodged an FIR in the wee hours and took the two accused persons into custody. Both the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act,” he said.

According to the authorities, the abuse began at the hands of the older brother, a 27-year-old man who works in a second-hand furniture store. He brought the minor girl to his house under the guise of befriending her and raped her. He continued to take advantage of the minor on several occasions.

When his 22-year-old brother came to know about it, he started sexually exploiting the minor girl as well. The unemployed younger brother assaulted her in an isolated area of the neighbourhood.

The duo also threatened the victim with dire consequences if she revealed the matter to her family or approached the police.

The girl, fearing repercussions did not share her ordeal with anyone. The matter came to light when the girl’s father suspected the behaviour of the youths and installed CCTV cameras in front of his house. As soon as the father realised what his daughter went through, he lodged a complaint with the Mills Colony Police Station on Tuesday.

BJP and members of Hindu organisations protest, demand quick action against accused

As the news of the incident spread, members of various Hindu outfits and the BJP gathered outside the Warangal PS demanding speedy action against the accused. The BJP members staged a dharna outside the police station alleging that the police had deliberately delayed registering a case in the matter.

On Thursday, an irate crowd attacked the accused persons’ residences and vandalised two-wheelers and windows of the residence. Later, along with the girl’s relatives, the mob blocked Warangal-Narsampet’s main road. They demanded the public hanging of the accused.