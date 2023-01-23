On Sunday, activists from the feminist group FEMEN disrupted a demonstration against abortion and euthanasia in Paris, before being taken into police custody.

FEMEN activists, who were bare-chested and had white shorts with red ink on the groin, attempted to disrupt the demonstration with slogans of “Abortion is sacred, march for whose life?” before being apprehended by the police.

“L’IVG c’est sacrée”



Action des @Femen_France face au cortège contre l’avortement à Paris. pic.twitter.com/h5xCNCj27e — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) January 22, 2023

On January 22, a large crowd consisting of thousands of individuals marched against abortion and euthanasia in Paris, with police estimating the number at 6,300 and the organizers claiming it to be around 20,000 participants. Participants gathered at Gare Montparnasse from 14:00 before marching to Place Vauban for a final rally until 5:30 pm in the evening.

However, the demonstrations were disrupted by a group of 5 female ‘activists’ from FEMEN, who ran topless and were wearing white shorts with red ink on the groin area to register their opposition to the anti-abortion rally.

Videos of the bare-chested activists running amok and trying to disrupt the rally have gone viral on social media. In the videos, five topless women wearing white shorts with red ink around the crotch are seen running wild on the streets of Paris, even as police officials and law enforcement authorities try to stop them.

Intervention policière, les militantes sont interpellées. pic.twitter.com/19TKdNBqqZ — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) January 22, 2023

The “activists” were apprehended by the police and detained. They were subsequently released after spending 7 hours in police custody. Out of the group, 2 are prohibited from entering the 7th arrondissement for 3 months and will be required to appear in court in June. The remaining 3 individuals were not charged with any crimes.