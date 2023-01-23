Monday, January 23, 2023
HomeWorldWatch: Topless female 'activists' wearing shorts soaked in red ink at the crotch disrupt...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Watch: Topless female ‘activists’ wearing shorts soaked in red ink at the crotch disrupt the annual anti-abortion demonstrations in Paris

However, the demonstrations were disrupted by a group of 5 female 'activists' from FEMEN, who ran topless and in white shorts with red ink on the groin area to register their opposition to the anti-abortion rally.

OpIndia Staff
Paris topless women
Topless women disrupt anti-abortion rally in Paris
22

On Sunday, activists from the feminist group FEMEN disrupted a demonstration against abortion and euthanasia in Paris, before being taken into police custody.

FEMEN activists, who were bare-chested and had white shorts with red ink on the groin, attempted to disrupt the demonstration with slogans of “Abortion is sacred, march for whose life?” before being apprehended by the police.

On January 22, a large crowd consisting of thousands of individuals marched against abortion and euthanasia in Paris, with police estimating the number at 6,300 and the organizers claiming it to be around 20,000 participants. Participants gathered at Gare Montparnasse from 14:00 before marching to Place Vauban for a final rally until 5:30 pm in the evening.

However, the demonstrations were disrupted by a group of 5 female ‘activists’ from FEMEN, who ran topless and were wearing white shorts with red ink on the groin area to register their opposition to the anti-abortion rally.

Videos of the bare-chested activists running amok and trying to disrupt the rally have gone viral on social media. In the videos, five topless women wearing white shorts with red ink around the crotch are seen running wild on the streets of Paris, even as police officials and law enforcement authorities try to stop them.

The “activists” were apprehended by the police and detained. They were subsequently released after spending 7 hours in police custody. Out of the group, 2 are prohibited from entering the 7th arrondissement for 3 months and will be required to appear in court in June. The remaining 3 individuals were not charged with any crimes.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

PM Modi will have same fate Hitler, Mussolini, says Siddaramaiah, ex-Karnataka CM and Congress leader

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, January 22, Congress senior leader Siddaramaiah, taking a cue from his colleagues, compared PM Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler
World

Pakistan struggles as power crisis hits, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore face massive power outages after grid failure amid cost-cutting

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this month, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif ordered all the federal departments to reduce power consumption. Restaurants in the country were ordered to close by 10:30 PM and shopping centres were asked to close by 8:30 PM

Himanta Biswa Sarma pulls up Indian Express for taking a dig over Shah Rukh Khan’s 2 AM call

Hosts India blow a 3-1 lead as they crash out of the Hockey World Cup after losing a thriller against New Zealand

China records startling 13,000 covid deaths in a week between January 13 to January 19

Uttarakhand: Private Muslim fund operator Abdul Razzaq disappears with crores of rupees deposited by thousands of Muslims

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
614,709FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com