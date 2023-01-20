Friday, January 20, 2023
Uttar Pradesh: Video of one Taseeruddin spitting on the dough while making rotis goes viral, arrested

The matter came to light after a video of Taseeruddin spitting on the dough while preparing Rotis went viral on social media. The roadside eatery was identified as one 'Madina Hotal.'

Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest Taseeruddin for spitting on the dough while making rotis
Taseeruddin arrested after spitting on rotis, images via India TV and ANI
On Thursday (January 19), the Tila More police arrested a man named Taseeruddin for preparing spit-filled rotis at a restaurant in the Sahibabad area in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

While speaking about the matter, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sahibabad) Poonam Mishra said, “A video was going viral on social media from the area under Tila More police station, in which a man was making Rotis by applying spit.”

“Accused Taseeruddin has been arrested in the case & further legal action is being taken,” she further added.

In the video, Taseeruddin was caught red-handed indulging in the unhygienic act. The man recording the footage was heard saying, “Why are feeding spit-filled rotis to people? Hindus might be eating it. Even Muslims might be eating it. What is the objective behind serving such rotis?”

A formal complaint was lodged against the accused on Wednesday (January 18). Taseeruddin was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease harmful to life) and 270 (malignant conduct likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

Past incidents of cooks spitting on food in Ghaziabad

In April last year, a video of a man ‘spitting’ on rotis went viral on social media. The contentious video was posted by MSB news and was purportedly shot during a wedding ceremony in Modinagar town in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2 minutes 20-second long video clip, the cook could be seen leaning forward and ‘spitting’ on the dough. The accused then proceeded to knead the dough and prepare rotis. Given that the video was shot in the dark, Opindia could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

In March 2021, the Ghaziabad police arrested a man named Mohammad Mohsin, after a video of him spitting on rotis at a wedding ceremony, went viral on Twitter. The cops informed that they had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the youth and were interrogating him in connection to the case.

Moreover, the police had also booked the caterers, who were given the contract for the wedding. The incident purportedly took place on March 11 in the Bhojpur area of Ghaziabad district.

