Experts have warned that the Western and Eastern Ghats, two ecologically fragile regions in India, could face a catastrophe similar to the land sinking incidents in Joshimath, if developmental activities are not halted, reported The New Indian Express.

Geologists and scientists have reported a rise in earthquakes, landslides, and flooding in the Western and Eastern Ghats, which they claim are being ignored by both the government and local communities.

They have called for the government to conduct a thorough geo-scientific mapping of the regions and to immediately put an end to the blasting of rocks for road construction, resorts, and other projects.

An environmental assessment must be done prior to kickstarting development projects: Experts

A senior geologist from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) stated that the government was warned about the sensitivity of the regions when it announced plans for river diversion and hydroelectric projects.

Despite these warnings, the government reportedly proceeded with the projects without conducting any assessments of the potential hydrological, geological, and environmental impacts.

The geologist also remarked that the situation in Joshimath, which also has an army base, has been handled more efficiently than it would be in the Western or Eastern Ghats.

Western Ghats being used for urbanisation, alleges geologist

Sreedhar Ramamurthi, a noted geologist told The New Indian Express that only 20% of the area in Joshimath needed to be developed for settlement. He also warned that small pockets of the Western Ghats are already being opened up for urbanisation and other activities and that there is a knee-jerk reaction from the government to address the issue.

He emphasized the need for detailed scientific assessments of the regions before it is too late, citing the example of Kerala, where flooding occurred when springs were obstructed.

He also noted that minor earthquakes occur every year in the Himalayan region and micro-earthquakes occur every day and that the same could be happening in the Western and Eastern Ghats without being detected.

Need careful examination to prevent a Joshimath-like catastrophe: Expert

Professor Soumitro Banerjee, of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Kolkata, also emphasized the need for detailed scientific assessments of the Western and Eastern Ghats.

He stated that these regions have a natural geology and are in need of careful examination before it is too late. He concluded by warning that the events in Joshimath could repeat in these regions if action is not taken immediately.