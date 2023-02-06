The Chhattisgarh Police, on Monday, February 27, detained around 6 people, including women, for conducting a gathering to forcefully convert people to Christianity. The accused persons had organized a religious gathering under the pretext of curing the diseases of the attendees in the Kurdeg village of Jashpur, Chhattisgarh.

According to the Dainik Bhaskar report, the villagers caught the organizers red-handed while they were attempting to convert the attendees to Christianity. The locals then informed the Police who immediately detained 6 persons for deceptively converting people to Christianity.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sandeep Mittal confirmed the development and stated that appropriate action will be taken post-investigation in the case.

A similar case was reported from Chhattisgarh in November last year wherein a group of non-Christians was being encouraged to convert to Christianity by pastors. The incident was reported from the Rajpur block division in the Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh.

On November 23, a group of four evangelists was attempting to persuade vulnerable and innocent Hindu villagers to embrace Christianity by offering various kinds of allurements such as money, medicines, and the promise to revive their deceased family members.

When locals and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members came to know about the incident, they went to the house where the illegal conversion was taking place, detained the four pastors, and handed them over to the police.

Chhattisgarh has recently become a hotbed of forced religious conversions, wherein Christian missionaries lure susceptible and marginalized Hindus and other non-Christians with enticements like money, medical aid, education, food, clothes etc to bring them into their fold. Only last year, OpIndia, in a series of ground reports, exposed the nexus between the state government and Christian missionaries in land grab operations and the menace of forced religious conversion pervasive in the state.