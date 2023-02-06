Monday, February 6, 2023
Updated:

Amazon de-platforms book ‘Modi and Me’ by author Saurav Dutt, cites ‘Hindutva themed literature’ as the reason

Author Rajiv Malhotra said, “Ridiculous! Root cause & SNAKES behind this Breaking India conspiracy exposed in #SnakesintheGanga. SOLUTION: GOI must DE-PLATFORM AMAZON.”

OpIndia Staff
Amazon cited 'Hindutva themed content' as reason for removing book on PM Modi
Amazon removed book from its platform saying it was "Hindutva themed literature" and it triggered its customers (Image: File/Saurav Dutt/Twitter)
42

On February 5, author and political analyst Saurav Dutt informed on Twitter that his book Modi and Me: A Political Reawakening’ was removed by Amazon citing the reason as the book was a ‘Hindutva based literature’. In a tweet, Dutt said, “Ok so my book Modi & Me: A Political Reawakening has been taken off at Amazon and my account DELETED after complaints about its contents. This is ridiculous, a complete farce. Will share more details soon.”

In a follow-up tweet, he shared a screenshot of the email he received from Amazon while creating a new account on KDP. He said, “This is the message received from Amazon/Amazon Kindle BANNING my book on Prime Minister of India because it’s viewed as ‘Hindutva themed literature’. This is no game, they’re out for us.”

The email read that during the review, Amazon found that his account was related to a KDP (Kindle Direct Publishing) account that was previously terminated for selling the book “Modi and Me: A Political Reawakening”. Amazon further added that they had received complaints about the content for “allegedly spreading communal dissension”. It added that the content of the book triggered customers because of “Hindutva-themed literature”. Dutt will not be able to open a new account and no royalties pending from the sale of the books will be paid to him.

Netizens called out Amazon for removing the book from its platform

Soon after Dutt’s tweet, netizens came out in his support. Author Pandit Satish K Sharma said, “This is unbelievable. I’m genuinely speechless. Hindutva is indigenous people of India decolonising and resisting ethnocide at the hands of violent colonisers. To deny an indigenous voice chronicling this is everything wrong that with Amazon.”

Author Rajiv Malhotra said, “Ridiculous! Root cause & SNAKES behind this Breaking India conspiracy exposed in #SnakesintheGanga. SOLUTION: GOI must DE-PLATFORM AMAZON.”

Coalition of Hindus of North America said, “This is blatant #Hinduphobia, prejudice & gagging of free speech. Plenty of books from a variety of political/ideological/ religious/social perspectives on the platform that people strongly disagree with. Why the bias against a Hindu community member only?”

Author and political activist Renee Lynn said, “Shame on you Amazon for stereotyping Hindutva as communal dissension. Hindutva is Hinduism. How disgusting saying this about Hindutva and shutting down free speech. Get your facts straight and reconsider instead of acting like Communist Dictators.”

Amazon removed books after modifying guidelines

Conservative author Ryan T Anderson’s book ‘When Harry Became Sally: Responding To The Transgender Movement’ was also removed by Amazon from its platform in 2022. The book was released in 2018 and after selling it for three years, the book was removed. Anderson is a teaching fellow at the University of Dallas.

In its reason to remove the book, Amazon said that it was based on the “Content Guidelines for Books”. The guidelines were changed earlier to remove any content from the platform that would “frame LGBTQ+ identity as a mental illness”. Lawmakers had written to Amazon to explain its action to which the platform had said, “We provide our customers with access to a variety of viewpoints, including books that some customers may find objectionable.”

OpIndia has reached out to Saurav for comments and waiting for his reply.

Searched termsAmazon Kindle, Kindle Publishing, Modi book banned
