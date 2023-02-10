Animal Welfare Board of India withdraws appeal to celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’

Just two days after issuing an appeal to celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug day’ the Animal Welfare Board of India has withdrawn the appeal. On Friday, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying of the Ministry of Fisheries issued a notification saying that the appeal has been withdrawn.

The notification uploaded on the website of the Animal Welfare Board of India said, “as directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for the celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn.” The notification has been signed by Secretary Sujit Kumar Dutta.

It is notable that on 8th February, AWBI issued an appeal to all cow lovers to celebrate Valentine’s Day also as cow hugging day, saying that hugging cows would bring emotional richness and would increase individual and collective happiness.

The board, which criticized the glitz of western civilization, said that Vedic traditions are nearly gone as a result of the development of western culture over time. The Animal Welfare Board of India stated that cows are known as “Kamdhenu” and “Gaumata” because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity.

It stated, “In view of the immense benefit of the cow, hugging with cow will bring emotional richness hence will increase our individual and collective happiness. Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate the February 14 as Cow Hug day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy.”

The appeal also garnered the support of Union minister Giriraj Singh, who advocated for everyone to have a positive attitude toward cows. Giriraj Singh, the minister for rural development in the Narendra Modi-led government, responded, “It is a commendable initiative,” when questioned about the directive that was released on the guidance of the department of animal husbandry and dairying.

However, now the government decided to withdraw the appeal to celebrate ‘Cow Hug Day’ on February 14. Earlier it was reported how Islamists and liberals had insulted the idea by sharing memes and vile comments on social media. Some said that cow was going to kiss bhakts on Valentine’s Day while others shared images of beef to criticize the government’s effort.