On February 8, the Animal Welfare Board of India urged people to observe ‘Cow Hug Day’ on February 14 to spread positive energy and happiness while emphasising the importance of cows in our society. Since the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy, in partnership with the Animal Welfare Board, launched the public appeal, many so-called liberals have bombarded Twitter with vile and nasty memes and comments mocking the government’s effort.

“Only Hug? Naah. She’s Gonna Kiss You Too. Enjoy This Valentine’s Day… #CowHugging,” tweeted a Twitter user @Aslam_khader. He posted a photoshopped image of a cow wearing lipstick, implying that the cow you embrace on February 14 will kiss you as well.

“Do we need permission from the Cow or will my true love just be waiting for me on the roadside chewing scrap #CowHugging#cowhugday#ValentinesDay#IndiaToday,” tweeted @YasminKidwai sharing a copy of the circular issued by the Animal Welfare Board.

“Me & who #CowHugging,” tweeted a Twitter handle @typicalnawazish. To mock the effort, the user posted an image of a cow with a morphed image of a person, whose face was covered but he was adorning a Muslim skull cap and sporting a beard.

Some other people shared memes featuring the iconic Titanic pose of Rose Dewitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) and Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) standing together on the ship railing, between what appeared as a Hindu man and a cow with saffron colour themes.

Another user @notmuttley shared an image of beef curry to mock the government initiative.

Twitter user @ragu251988 shared an image to insinuate a person was sleeping with a cow.

Meanwhile, announcing the government’s innocuous initiative, the Animal Welfare Board stated yesterday (February 8) stated that it wants to commemorate Cow Hug Day on 14 February to give people a chance to feel warm sentiments and be joyful, highlighting the value of cows in our society.

Referring to cows as the backbone of Indian culture and the rural economy, a press release issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India stated that cows are known as “Kamdhenu” and “Gaumata” because of their nourishing nature.

Signed by Dr Sujit Kumar Dutta, secretary of the board, the statement read that Vedic practices are nearly on the edge of extinction due to the growth of the western culture. Hence, it urged people to observe Cow Hug Day in order to protect and promote the nation’s heritage.

The campaign launched by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy in collaboration with the Animal Welfare Board is entirely voluntary and no one is compelled to participate. However, because cows have long been revered within Hindu religion, many decided to mock the awareness initiative.

Cuddling cows in the West

Cow hugging or as the West calls it, cow cuddling, has become the latest wellness fad to sweep the Western world, which gained enormous popularity in the Netherlands where it is known as “koe knuffelen” (cow embracing in Dutch). The focus of the practice is on the natural healing benefits of human and animal embrace.