On 8th February 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in Lok Sabha while replying to the motion of thanks to the President’s address. During his speech, Narendra Modi recounted the union government’s work for the poor and middle-class people of India during the last 9 years of the Modi government. He also credited the people of India for the blessings and trust they have in him.

PM Narendra Modi said, “Any live organization or system is connected to the ground. They know what is going on in public discourse. They think about what is going on in people’s minds and accordingly change the direction of their actions. But those who think that they know everything, feel that abusing Modi is the way ahead and discrediting Modi will be beneficial for them. They have had this misunderstanding for the last 22 years. Trust in Modi is not because of the news headlines or the shining faces on television. I have invested every moment of my life in the people of my country and used it for the bright future of my country.”

The blessings of 140 crore Indians is my ‘Suraksha Kavach’. pic.twitter.com/HX5tloJUm8 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 8, 2023

He added, “People of the country believe in Modi and the trust is beyond the limits of their understanding. The trust people have in Modi is higher than their understanding and thinking limits. Will the 80 crores poor of my country, who get free ration, believe the people who make false allegations? One nation one ration card enables the poor to get ration anywhere in the country. How will that poor man believe in your false talks and dirty allegations? Will the 11 crore farmers who get PM Kisan Samman Nidhi thrice in a year in his bank account believe in your abuses and allegations? 3 crore people who were forced to live a life on a footpath, or in slums got pucca houses. Why would they believe in your false promises, abuses, and dirty talks?”

PM Narendra Modi further said, “9 crore people received a free gas connection. How will these people accept your lies? 11 crore women now have a toilet in their house. How will they accept your lies? 8 crore families got a tap water connection after 75 years of independence. How will those mothers and sisters accept your lies? How will they back your mistakes and belief in your abuse? 2 crore families benefitted from the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Their lives are saved. Modi came to help in their hour of need. How will these people tolerate your abuse?”

PM Narendra Modi said, “These abuses will not directly come to Modi. They have to first pass from these crores of Indians whom you forced to live a difficult life for decades. Some people are ready to destroy the country for their own selfish motives toward themselves and their families. They are living with their family. They are living for their family. Modi is a member of the 25 crore families in the country. Blessings of the 140 crore Indians are my ‘Suraksha Kavach’. Weapons of abuse and lies cannot penetrate this guard. It is made of trust.”

About middle-class people, PM Narendra Modi said, “Vote bank politics made a dent to the capacity of our nation. It resulted in the delay in the work. For a long time, there was only total denial towards the middle-class people. Nobody cared to have a look towards the middle-class. Middle-class people used to assume that nobody will care for them and they used to exhaust all their energies in their works. But the NDA government has recognized the honesty of the middle-class and provided a security to them. Today, this middle-class is taking our nation to newer heights.”

PM Narendra Mod added, “Before 2014, 1 GB data coste Rs 250. Today it is Rs 10. One citizen in our country uses 20 GB data per month on an average. This saves almost 5000 rupees per person. There are Jan Aushadhi Stores which have become a center of attraction in the whole country. A thousand or two thousand rupees are spent per month to get medicines of a senior citizen in a family who has disorders like diabetes. Today middle-class families collectively save 20000 crore rupees only because of the Jan Aushadhi Stores.”

He added, “Every middle-class family aspires to have its own house. We have simplified the process for the same by implementing RERA. Every middle-class family aspires to enrol their kids for some professional education course. We have increased the number of medical and engineering colleges. We are also working on basic infrastructure.