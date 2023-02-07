A case of love jihad has appeared in Greater Noida of Uttar Pradesh. A Dalit woman living in a village in the Jarcha Kotwali area in Greater Noida was raped by her boyfriend Babbar Ali on the pretext of marrying her. The woman was then gang-raped by Babbar Ali and his friend. When the victim woman asked Babbar Ali to marry her, he started forcing her to convert to Islam.

According to a report by Jagran, the victim Dalit woman was trapped in love by a goon Babbar Ali in the village. On the pretext of marriage, he first had physical relations with the victim and then gang-raped her with his friend. It is alleged that when the victim insisted they get married, the accused said she must first convert to Islam to tie the knot.

The victim lodged a complaint with the police. The police did not file a report for 24 hours. After the complaint letter was circulated on the internet media, the police registered a report in a hurry.

Babbar Ali, a young man from the village, would frequently visit the house of the victim Dalit woman living in the village. The woman alleged that the accused expressed love to her and proposed to her for friendship. As time passed, the friendship between the two deepened. A few days later, the young man proposed to her to get married.

Meanwhile, the two were involved in a physical relationship. It is alleged that one day the accused Babbar Ali called the woman to his second house, where the friend and the accused himself were already present. The victim alleged in her complaint that these two gang-raped her.

The victim woman reported the matter to the police. The accused Babbar Ali threatened to kill her if she complained. It is alleged that the accused youth told the victim that he will get married only when she converts. The victim Dalit woman is not ready to convert. Additional DCP Greater Noida Dinesh Kumar Singh said that a report has been registered on the basis of the complaint and an investigation is underway in this regard.