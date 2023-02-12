Sunday, February 12, 2023
Updated:

Gujarat: Minor Hindu girl killed by Muslim mob, local Hindus decide to socially boycott murderers

The incident took place on February 9 in Sihor's Varal village in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat.

Six arrested for killing Hindu minor girl in Gujarat
Arif, Ashraf, Armaan, Irfan, Amin and Adil were arrested for killing 16-year-old Hindu minor girl (Image: File/OpIndia Gujarat)
9

On February 10, Bhavnagar Police (Gujarat) arrested Arif, Ashraf, Armaan, Irfan, Amin and Adil for killing a 16-year-old Hindu minor girl in the village Varal of Sihor belt, district Bhavnagar. Radhika was killed by a Muslim mob when she tried intervening in a scuffle to rescue her uncle.

The incident took place on February 9. As per reports, Arif Allahrakhkha got into a verbal argument with Lashkarbhai Baraiya, former Sarpanch of the village, over erecting a mobile tower. During the scuffle, Arif attacked Lashkarbhai with a sharp weapon. Lashkarbhai’s niece Radhika tried to intervene to save him from Arif. She sustained injuries as Arif hit her with the weapon. She was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries.

Reports suggest that Radhika was the daughter of Lashkarbhai. His younger brother Jagdish Baraiya had adopted her as he did not have any children. The police arrested the accused within hours of the incident. A tense situation has arisen in the village following Radhika’s death. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, the local villagers have decided to economically boycott the murderers. As per reports, over 2,000 Hindus had gathered to offer condolences to the deceased and vowed to economically boycott the murderers to teach a lesson. They also vowed to henceforth buy everyday things from Hindu shop owners only. They also demanded a death sentence for the accused.

Reportedly, more people got injured in the scuffle. They were admitted to the hospital for treatment. Some of them are in critical condition.

The funeral procession took place amid police presence

The funeral procession of the deceased minor girl took place in the presence of the police force. The police ensured law and order during the procession. The Superintendent of Police of Bhavnagar also visited the village to take stock of the situation. The police have appealed to the public to maintain peace. Special arrangements are being made to station women police officials at the police stations in different areas in and around the village to avoid any further tension.

