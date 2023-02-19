Gujarat man end up marrying ‘lady don’ from Assam whom he met via matrimonial site, read what happened

In Gujarat’s Porbandar, a man named Vimal Karia has filed a petition with the magistrate to annul his marriage after he found his wife was a wanted criminal in Assam. Just six months after marrying the woman he met on a matrimonial site, Karia got to know about her real name and criminal background.

The woman who posed as Rita Das turned out to be Rita Chauhan, a wanted criminal in Assam. Rekha Chauhan along with her ex-husband Anil Chauhan is accused of stealing more than 6000 cars over the last 24 years. Anil Chauhan was arrested in September last year by Delhi Police. Rita has been accused of fraud, theft, murder, and hunting of Rhinoceros.

Vimal Karia connected with Rita Das from Guwahati, Assam through a matrimonial platform and they started interacting. The couple decided to get married shortly after that. Rita’s first divorce was mentioned in her profile, therefore Vimal sought her divorce certificate ahead of their wedding arrangements.

Rita subtly dodged the question by saying that her prior marriage had taken place in a panchayat. The couple nevertheless got married in Ahmedabad. Rita informed Vimal that she needed to go to Assam to deal with a land issue just six months after their wedding. The two remained in contact over the phone for the next few days, however, Vimal’s calls went unanswered after that. One day, Rita’s lawyer picked up Vimal’s call and informed her about Rita’s arrest adding that Rs 1 lakh is required to get her out on bail, assuring him that the case was not serious.

It was only after Vimal checked Rita’s court documents that he got to know her real name, Rita Chauhan. After doing a google search, he learned that his wife is a criminal with charges including fraud, theft, murder, and hunting.

Reports said that Rita had claimed she came from a poor family and her brother and sister in law do labour work. She had also said her mother was also not keeping well. And hence, within one week of meeting, they decided to get married. However, Vimal got suspicious when he found that despite claiming she was coming from poor family she was using expensive cosmetics. She would use make up worth thousands and also shop for shoes worth Rs 2,000-3,000 without blinking even once. For travelling also she would demand travelling only in AC train or in a cab. Not just that, despite marrying into a vegetarian household, she would demand eating non-veg food and even beer. Once Vimal also found her picture where she was posing with another man and giving a romantic pose.

One day she informed Vimal she wanted to go Assam for a legal case she had to sort. She took her husband’s ATM card, Rs 5,000 cash and even a phone when she went to Assam. But she then stopped taking his calls. Only upon further investigation it was found she was already married to another man. She was also previously wed to Anil Chauhan, a serial auto thief. She told Dainik Bhaskar that she has no contact with Anil, who is currently in prison. “I married Anil in 2007, and the car theft case was registered in 2015,” Rita reportedly stated. Since then, I haven’t spoken to Anil. Anil Chauhan is currently detained in jail.”

The Guwahati Police said that Rita was accountable for getting Anil a ticket in 2015 so that he could enter the assembly premises. She was subsequently detained in connection to the theft of a BMW car.

Rita had acquired the entry pass with the aid of her friend, the then-Congress MLA Rumi Nath. Rita revealed that her husband had indicated an interest in seeing the premises when Rumi Nath questioned her about it. It is noteworthy that the former Congress MLA was arrested in 2015 in relation to a pan-India car theft racket. Following this, she was expelled from the party.