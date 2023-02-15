Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Hindu group intervenes in plea against ‘hate speech’ by Hindu leaders, cites drives to convert Hindus and beheading calls

Hindu Front for Justice intervened in a case in Supreme Court where a petitioner named Qurban Ali is asking the court to get involved regarding "hate speeches" by Hindu groups.

On 15th February 2023, a registered trust called Hindu Front for Justice intervened in a case in Supreme Court where a petitioner named Qurban Ali is asking the court to get involved regarding “hate speeches” by Hindu groups. The petition by Ali cited speeches made on December 17, 2021, in Haridwar at a gathering organized by Yati Narsinghanand, and on December 19, 2021, in Delhi at a gathering organized by an organization named “Hindu Yuva Vahini,” including others.

According to the appeal filed by attorneys Hari Shankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain for Hindu Front, Muslim crowds marched in processions while shouting “Sar Tan se Juda” several times. Subsequently, several beheading cases have occurred around the nation. The petition also mentions that “a movement to convert to convert Hindus is going on in the whole of India by Muslims and Christian missionaries”.

Additionally, the application listed a few occasions in which stand-up comedians had openly made vulgar and derogatory remarks against Hindu deities and faith. It made reference to Munawar Faruqui’s most recent offensive video of Lord Ram and Mata Sita in which he uses obscene words. Instances when “hate statements” have led to “real crimes” were also mentioned in the plea. It listed particular incidents of Muslim hate crimes committed against Hindus.

The petition read, “The hate crimes being committed by Muslims against Hindus are rapidly growing but the police are very slow in taking action against the culprits due to political reasons and/or fear of Muslim ‘mobocracy’. However, in some very compelling circumstances, the Police registered FIR. Still, no effective action was taken to curb the ongoing hatred against Hindus prevalent in a section of Muslims.”

Furthermore, the application asserted that Christian missionaries are active throughout India, preying mostly on SC/ST Hindus and unethically converting people to Christianity due to poverty and allurement.

It said, “It is not out of place to mention that in Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, state of Odisha, and other places in India the Christian missionaries are trying to convert the innocent Hindus taking advantage of the situation.”

It is notable that a bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana issued a notice in the Public Interest Litigation requesting the Supreme Court to intervene in allegedly hateful speeches made in Haridwar and Delhi, expressing its concern over other related matters and intervention applications being filed with regard to the same issue.

