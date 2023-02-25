A video has been going viral on Twitter wherein an Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) student is seen inciting his peers against Hindus by making anti-Brahmin remarks. Through his speech, he also tries to create a caste rift between Hindus and demonises the Hindu deity, Lord Ram.

The student who appears in the viral video has been identified as Amarkant Thakur, a PhD student at IIT-Bombay.

Thakur, while addressing his fellow students is heard saying in Hindi, “This is a brahminical society. Our federal government, like this university’s administration, is pro-Brahmin. We are unable to express our true feelings because of a constraint imposed by the Brahminical society in which we live. Remember that this is a Brahminical society while you eat, sleep, or do anything. Now, we have to determine what to do with this brahminical society. And as long as you return home and chant Jai Shri Ram, your thoughts will be entirely bound by brahmins.”

Trying to unnecessarily create a caste divide and incite students against Hindus, the student says that you must realise that as long as you chant Jai Shri Ram, you will have to hail the Kshatriyas and Vaishyas and look down at Shudras and Dalits.

Amarkant Thakur went on to exploit the recent death of Darshan Solanki, an 18-year-old IIT-B student, to sow discord among Hindus by insinuating how Brahmins have always mistreated Dalits and Shudras. Notably, Darshan Solanki was a student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Solanki allegedly died by suicide. His family alleged that he took the extreme step after he was ostracised by his friends because of his caste.

After the video went viral, several social media users were offended by Amarkant Thakur’s blatant exhibition of hatred towards the Brahmin caste and his attempt to instigate Hindus againach other on the grounds of caste prejudice. Another thing that irritated several Netizens was his spiteful use of the name of the Hindu deity Lord Ram in his speech to create a caste division by claiming that he is the god of the upper caste.

“Jai Shree Ram! How such hate can be allowed in the garb of freedom of speech???.. he is openly targeting one community and the deities of a larger religious group! Action should be taken on this guy!, wrote Instagram user vidurauvaca.

How maligning Jai Shri Ram and Brahminism continues to animate the Leftist ideology

Among the extremist rhetorics deployed by the Hindumisic elements, maligning Brahminism and linking it to all atrocities faced by the subaltern is among the most commonly used. The targeting of Brahmanism also affords sowing discord within the larger Hindu society, undermining its numerical superiority by pitting one community against the other and drawing a veil over underlying Abrahamic supremacism responsible for the social churn.

The Left ideologues and their loyal footsoldiers scrupulously keep repeating ad nauseam that Brahminism is responsible for all the evils plaguing other sections of society to continue exerting their influence and projecting themselves as the voice of the victims and escape inevitable social oblivion.

Of late, the Left’s nefarious plan to vilify Hindus has also included the smear campaign against ‘Jai Shri Ram’, a slogan singing praises to the glory of Lord Rama. Jai Shri Ram’ is a cultural slogan. For a long time, it has been a manner of greeting each other for Hindus, along with another variant ‘Jai Siya Ram’. Calling the slogan provocative or a prelude to caste discrimination is just another attempt to spite Hindus and create a division within Hindu society.

Islamoleftists have sought to malign ‘Jai Shri Ram’ not only to guilt trip Hindus but to use it as an instrumentality of Hinduphobia. Assertive Hindus are humiliated and shamed for chanting glory to their God. They are singled out, ostracised, and even targeted for something as benign as incanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Assertive Hindus are humiliated and shamed for chanting glory to their God. They are singled out, ostracised, and even targeted for something as benign as incanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. For some, such as IIT-B student Amarkant Thakur, the slogan provided him with yet another accessory to his anti-Brahmin tirade by spuriously linking it to Brahmanism and caste-based atrocities.