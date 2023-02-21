Tuesday, February 21, 2023
HomeWorldIranian foundation applauds the bravery of Salman Rushdie's attacker Hadi Matar, to reward him...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Iranian foundation applauds the bravery of Salman Rushdie’s attacker Hadi Matar, to reward him with 1,000 square meters of land

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had issued a fatwa against Salman Rushdie, calling for his assassination, and placed a bounty of $3 million on his head.

OpIndia Staff
Hadi Matar who stabbed Author Salman Rushdie lauds Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini
Salman Rushdie (L), Accused Hadi Matar (R) (Source- The NY Post)
4

An Iranian foundation has lauded the man who attacked celebrated novelist Salman Rushdie and announced that he will be rewarded with 1,000 square meters of agricultural land.

“We sincerely thank the brave action of the young American who made Muslims happy by blinding one of Rushdie’s eyes and disabling one of his hands,” said Mohammad Esmail Zarei, secretary of the Foundation to implement Imam Khomeini’s Fatwas.

“Rushdie is now no more than a living dead person and to honor this brave action, about 1,000 square meters of agricultural land will be donated to the person or any of his legal representatives,” Zarei added

Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and abdomen by an attacker identified as 25-year-old Hadi Matar in New York in August 2022. Rushdie lost an eye and the use of one hand following the assault.

Iran blamed Salman Rushdie and his supporters for the attack on the author’s life

Soon after the reports of the attack came out, the fingers were pointed toward the fatwa that was issued in Tehran three decades ago calling for Rushdie’s assassination. Iran, trying to deny any link between the attack and the fatwa, washed its hands off the attack and instead blamed Rushdie and his supporters for the attack.

Notably, Iranian media had extensively gloated after the attack and called it ‘divine retribution’. Reacting to the media reports that Rushdie may lose one eye following the attack, Iran’s state broadcaster Jaam-e Jam said, “An eye of Satan has been blinded.” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had termed Iran’s media’s behavior ‘despicable’.

On August 15 (local time), Nasser Kanaani Tehran, foreign ministry spokesperson of Iran, categorically denied any links between the attacker and the Islamic country.

He said, “No one has the right to accuse the Islamic Republic of Iran.” Notably, he said Freedom of Speech does not give the right to Rushdie to insult Islam in his writings.

Blaming Salman Rushdie for the attack, Nasser had said, “In this attack, we do not consider anyone other than Salman Rushdie and his supporters worthy of blame and even condemnation,” during his weekly press conference. He added, “By insulting the sacred matters of Islam and crossing the red lines of more than 1.5 billion Muslims and all followers of the divine religions, Salman Rushdie has exposed himself to the anger and rage of the people.”

It is noteworthy that when Satanic Verses was published, the then-Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa against Salman Rushdie, calling for his assassination, and placed a bounty of $3 million on his head. The fatwa is still active though the Iranian government has distanced itself from the decree. Later in 2012, a quasi-official Iranian religious foundation added $500,000 to the bounty.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIran Salman Rushdie
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Why no documentary on 1984 anti-Sikh riots? EAM Dr Jaishankar calls BBC documentary on PM Modi a hatchet job

ANI -
Coming a year just before the Lok Sabha polls of 2024, the external affairs minister questioned the timing of the BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi.
News Reports

Indira Gandhi removed my father as Union Secretary, he was superseded during Rajiv Gandhi period: EAM Jaishankar

ANI -
In an interview with ANI, Jaishankar talked about his journey from foreign service to politics and said he had always aspired to be the best officer and get elevated to the post of Foreign Secretary.

Narendra Modi, not Rahul Gandhi, sent the army to LAC, EAM Dr Jaishankar hits out on Wayanad MP

Indira tried to stop us, see her fate, Amit Shah can also try: Pro-Khalistani Sikh leader issues threat to Home Minister Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Stray street dogs kill 4-year-old boy, horrifying video emerges on social media

Pi le pi le… or mere raja: Rajkot Police makes drunk baraatis dance, recreate ‘drinking games’, watch videos

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
620,980FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com