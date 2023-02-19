Sunday, February 19, 2023
HomeNews ReportsSDM ordered Shivling to be destroyed, SHO bowed down to Shivling first and then......
News Reports
Updated:

SDM ordered Shivling to be destroyed, SHO bowed down to Shivling first and then… New video surfaces in Kanpur Dehat deaths case

After some time, the SHO climbed on the platform with the Shivling and bowed down to Lord Shiva.

OpIndia Staff
Shivling mother daughter
The mother-daughter burnt alive with the destruction of the Shivling (Image Source: InKhabar)
19

A new video is going viral on social media narrating the details of the case of mother-daughter being burnt to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district. In this video, the SHO leading the police force can be seen bowing down to the Shivling. Another person, who claimed to be SDM, is seen in the same video instructing the SHO to demolish the Shivling along with the platform. The SIT probing the matter has taken cognizance of the video.

In this video of less than 1 minute, the police force can be seen standing with the SDM. After some time, the SHO climbed on the platform with the Shivling and bowed down to Lord Shiva. After this, the station in-charge Inspector Dinesh Gautam is asked to come down. A person standing in a white shirt, who is allegedly the SDM, can be seen instructing the bulldozer to demolish the Shivling. After this, the JCB machine destroyed the platform with the Shivling.

The media reports, quoting the villagers, have said that the station in-charge was not in favor of demolishing the Shivling. However, due to the stubbornness of his senior, the SDM, the platform along with the Shivling was finally demolished. It is being told that after the platform was broken, the SHO wrapped the Shivling in his towel. However, the destruction of Shivling was followed by a stampede and arson at the place so that couldn’t be verified.

According to the available information, the SIT probing the entire matter has taken cognizance of this video. This has also been included in the investigation. However, OpIndia could not verify the viral video. Significantly, on Monday (February 13, 2023), a mother-daughter duo was burnt to death during an anti-encroachment campaign in Madauli village of Kanpur Dehat district.

Following the tragedy, an FIR was registered in the names of SDM, SHO, Lekhpal, other policemen, and 4 members of the village.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKanpur dehat brahmins
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

Bollywood and its romanticisation of prostitution: Life of a tawaif was far from magical

Rukma Rathore -
Heeramandi and 'magic': Life of a courtesan was dark and tragic unlike in the Bollywood films
News Reports

9-month pregnant wife of gaurakshak Shrikant kicked by Rajasthan Police says his mother, child dies in the womb

OpIndia Staff -
The Rajasthan Police pushed Shrikant's mother, Dulari, and his 9-month pregnant wife, injuring all three- his mother, wife, and the to-be-born child. Reportedly, the Police further while raiding Shrikant's room happened to kick the womb of his pregnant wife, resulting in the death of the child inside the womb.

Aligarh Muslim University students to host a ‘dawat’ for Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed amid protests because of marriage under Special Marriage Act

George Soros a Holocaust survivor or ‘Nazi collaborator’? Listen to what he said about identifying Jews for Nazis in his own words

Gujarat man ends up marrying ‘lady don’ from Assam whom he met via matrimonial site, read what happened

Javed Akhtar is in Lahore for Faiz Festival, Indians ask him to stay in Pakistan, but Pakistanis too don’t want him

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
620,557FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com