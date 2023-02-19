A new video is going viral on social media narrating the details of the case of mother-daughter being burnt to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district. In this video, the SHO leading the police force can be seen bowing down to the Shivling. Another person, who claimed to be SDM, is seen in the same video instructing the SHO to demolish the Shivling along with the platform. The SIT probing the matter has taken cognizance of the video.

In this video of less than 1 minute, the police force can be seen standing with the SDM. After some time, the SHO climbed on the platform with the Shivling and bowed down to Lord Shiva. After this, the station in-charge Inspector Dinesh Gautam is asked to come down. A person standing in a white shirt, who is allegedly the SDM, can be seen instructing the bulldozer to demolish the Shivling. After this, the JCB machine destroyed the platform with the Shivling.

The media reports, quoting the villagers, have said that the station in-charge was not in favor of demolishing the Shivling. However, due to the stubbornness of his senior, the SDM, the platform along with the Shivling was finally demolished. It is being told that after the platform was broken, the SHO wrapped the Shivling in his towel. However, the destruction of Shivling was followed by a stampede and arson at the place so that couldn’t be verified.

According to the available information, the SIT probing the entire matter has taken cognizance of this video. This has also been included in the investigation. However, OpIndia could not verify the viral video. Significantly, on Monday (February 13, 2023), a mother-daughter duo was burnt to death during an anti-encroachment campaign in Madauli village of Kanpur Dehat district.

Following the tragedy, an FIR was registered in the names of SDM, SHO, Lekhpal, other policemen, and 4 members of the village.