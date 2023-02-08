On February 8, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra continued her irrational rant on social media and defended the usage of abusive language in Parliament. Moitra used the word ‘hara*I’ in Lok Sabha on February 7. The TMC MP, considered a “firebrand” leader, is not new to being indecent and unbecoming of MP. There is a long history of hurling abuses, hitting cops, abusing the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of India, glorifying terrorists who attacked Pulwama and more.

Here is an indicative list of TMC’s Mahua Moitra’s lack of basic decency and unbecoming of MP

Mahua Moitra showed her middle finger to Arnab Goswami

In January 2015, during a debate, when the now-editor-in-chief of Republic was with Times Now, Mahua Moitra showed the middle finger to him. There was a discussion going on the ‘attempt to murder’ charges that were filed against a man who had slapped TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee. TMC workers had attacked him, and he was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. At the beginning of the debate on Times Now, TMC leader Moitra continued to tell Arnab to let her “finish the sentence’, and soon she lost her mind and told him to ‘talk to yourself and not invite anybody’ on his show while showing him the middle finger.

Mahua Moitra assaulted a female constable in Silchar

In August 2018, Mahua Moitra was accused of assaulting a female constable of Assam Police at Silchar airport. As per reports, she was part of an eight-member TMC delegation visiting the state to discuss the anomalies in the NRC issue. When they reached the airport, the police asked them to assure them that they won’t make provocative speeches or try to instigate violence. An argument took place between the police and the delegation leading to a physical assault on the police officials. As per the Director General of Police, two constables and one district administration official were injured.

Mahua Moitra celebrated abuses hurled at PM Modi

In October 2021, Mahua celebrated that one of her supporters called PM Modi’ bhen**od’. She wrote on Twitter, “You know BJP days are numbered when while campaigning in a toto for Shantipur by-election, was met by old man half way through bath who ran out shouting in Bengali – “LPG hazaar taka – ei b*@#***d Modi ke hatao!” Priceless!”

Mahua Moitra used derogatory language for ex-CJI

In July 2022, a complaint was filed against Mahua Moitra for using derogatory language against ex-CJI Gogoi. She was also booked for defaming the whole community. She was booked for a July 14 tweet in which she said, “My first of new Twitter series on replacements for unparliamentary words. Banned word- Sexual Harassment. Replacement- Mr Gogoi.”

Mahua Moitra glorified terrorists accused of the Pulwama attack by using similar abuses

On multiple occasions, TMC’s “firebrand” has used the infamous Gaumutra jibe for BJP leaders. Notably, the same jibe was used by the terrorist accused of the Pulwama attack in a video recorded just before the attack. On February 2022, she said, “Am speaking this evening in Lok Sabha on President’s Address. Just wanted to give early heads-up to @BJP to get the heckler team ready & read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gaumutra shots too.”

Earlier, in May 2021, she said, “Welcome to our Susu Potty Republic! Drink Gaumutra, smear cowdung & flush the rule of law down the toilet. Delhi Police issued a notice to Twitter & land up in their offices for rightly calling out @BJP’s fake document as manipulated media. Go figure.”

Moitra used abusive language here and there regularly and is infamous for spreading fake and misleading reports. Recently, she was caught red-handed after she tried to mislead her followers on Twitter about SBI’s exposure to the Adani Group.