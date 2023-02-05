Recently, a man kidnapped two fellow passengers while travelling in a train and held them in captivity in Bhiwandi for two days. The man named Azhar Sheikh (27) kidnapped Sajid Ansari (21) and Sajjad (18) and kept them hostage accusing them of robbing his wife of her handbag while they were on Pawan Express that runs between Mumbai and Darbhanga. Sheikh had kept the two men hostage in his house in Bhiwandi.

Azhar Sheikh then demanded ₹ 50,000 in ransom from the relatives of the victims. When the relatives learnt about the incident, they alerted the Nagpada police. After that, the police filed a case and launched a probe. The police then rescued Ansari and Sajjad were rescued from Sheikh’s house, and the abductor was apprehended.

Azhar Shaikh, a power loom worker, is from Bihar, and he resides and works in Bhiwandi.

According to Kalyan GRP (Government Railway Police), Shaikh and his wife recently took the Pawan Express from Bihar to Kalyan. During the journey, the handbag of Azhar’s wife was stolen. The bag contained some important papers, according to Shaikh.

As of now, it wasn’t apparent if there was any information on the woman’s missing purse. ‘We’re currently waiting on more information about the situation’ the GRP official added.