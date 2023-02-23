Thursday, February 23, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Headline contradicted by the reporting' - Meta official calls out Washington Post for a...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Headline contradicted by the reporting’ – Meta official calls out Washington Post for a misleading report on job cuts in Meta

Meta's Communication head Andy Stone pointed out that Washington Post’s report on Meta job cuts contradicted its headline, the publication changed the headline

OpIndia Staff
Andy Stone and Mark Zuckerberg
6

On February 22, Meta’s Communication head Andy Stone called out Washington Post for publishing a report with a misleading heading. In a series of tweets, Stone said that the story published by the Washington Post itself contradicted its headline, and the headline also differed from previous reporting by the same publication.

Following the tweets by Andy Stone, Washington Post edited the headline of the story later. Initially, the heading read, “Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs after CEO predicted no more layoffs”. The story was published at 10:10 AM local time.

At around 11 AM local time, Andy stone called out WaPo on Twitter, and at 11:36 AM local time, the title of the story was changed to “Meta could cut thousands of jobs, after CEO predicted no more layoffs”. Regarding the content, the story remained the same after the update, with minor corrections to the format.

Washington Post changed heading after Andy Stone pointed out misleading reporting by the media house. Source: Washington post

In his tweets, Stone shared a statement issued by Mark Zuckerberg in November 2022, where he refused to rule out further job cuts at Meta. Replying to an employee on the possibility of further cuts, he had said that though the company did not have plans for additional layoffs in the following weeks, he could not “promise anything”. A total of 11,000 people were let go from the company, 13 per cent of the total workforce.

Further, in January 2023, Washington Post quoted Zuckerberg saying, “We closed last year with some difficult layoffs and restructuring some teams. When we did this, I said clearly that this was the beginning of our focus on efficiency and not the end.” He was talking to the investors. Notably, WaPo also mentioned that earlier in January, Zuckerberg proclaimed that 2023 would be the year of efficiency and promised the investors he would trim the middle management. Furthermore, he promised the investors to speed up the company’s decision-making process and hinted at the possibility of more job cuts.

Despite this, the original headline of the report by the Washington Post claimed that Zuckerberg had predicted there there will no more job cuts in Meta.

Washington Post’s report discussed the possibility of job cuts though the tech giant has not confirmed it. Quoting an unnamed person “familiar” with what is happening inside Meta, WaPo claimed that the company plans to push some leaders to lower positions and flatten the management layers between Zuckerberg and company interns. Quoting the same person, WaPo claimed Meta is considering more traditional cuts that may spread across company divisions worldwide over months.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’: Pawan Khera, Congressis chant at Delhi airport tarmac

OpIndia Staff -
Similar slogans are raised in the past against Yogi Adityanath, Veer Savarkar, Hindutva.
Social Media

Gaddar.. Munafiq.. Bikaoo Musalman.. Yazid ki aulaad : Islamists abuse Muslim leaders for praising PM Modi and his work for Muslim community

Siddhi Somani -
One of the Islamists mentioned that the the Muslim scholars who lauded PM Modi were 'munafiqeen' (a religious hypocrite) and indicated that the scholars only pretended to follow Islam but were acting against it. Netizens also used abusive word for the scholars calling them 'haram**or' and 'Yazid ki Aulad'

Rajasthan police releases new list of accused in Bhiwani case, gives clean chit to Gau Rakshaks Lokesh Singla and Monu Manesar

What is Delhi snooping scandal? As MHA grants sanction to prosecute Manish Sisodia, here is how AAP’s FBU worked to spy on political opponents

USA: Seattle Council passes anti-caste resolution singling out Hindus for additional legal scrutiny

Govt officers of poverty stricken Pakistan forced to contribute 50% of their salaries to Turkey-Syria earthquake relief fund

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
621,278FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com