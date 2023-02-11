On Friday (February 10), a video of a female artist vomiting fluorescent paint on American singer Lady Gaga went viral on social media.

The disturbing video, shared by conservative political commentator Calvin Robinson, showed the woman shoving two of her fingers deep down her throat and attempting to puke.

Later in the viral footage, the artist was able to throw up fluorescent-coloured paint on the chest of lady Gaga. While sharing the video, Calvin Robinson wrote, “Lady Gaga gets a girl to throw up on her during a performance.”

Liberals can argue “it’s art” all day, but it’s disgusting and it’s morally reprehensible.



Young people deserve better role models.



He further emphasised, “Liberals can argue it’s art all day, but it’s disgusting and it’s morally reprehensible. Young people deserve better role models. Whatever happened to just making good music?!”

The video soon gained traction on social media. “Why are we not talking about Lady GaGa having a young girl vomit on her chest during a performance?” remarked Elijah Schaffer.

Journalist Ian Miles Cheong wrote, “Lady Gaga has a woman puke on her bare chest while she plays the drums. Totally normal stuff.”

Lady Gaga has a woman puke on her bare chest while she plays the drums. Totally normal stuff.



The Origins of the Video

The controversial video dates back to March 13, 2014, and was shot during an event titled ‘South by Southwest (SXSW)’ in Austin city in Texas State of the US.

Lady Gaga performed for about an hour on stage. During the course of her concert, she called upon one ‘Millie from London’ on stage. As per reports, Millie Brown happens to be a professional vomit painter.

At about 18 minutes into the programme, one could watch the painter throwing up florescent puke onto the chest of the American singer.

“Inviting a female friend onstage who was gulping coloured liquid from a bottle, Lady Gaga sat down behind a drum kit not long into her hour-long set to play her song “Swine” — and was soon showered in a regurgitated version of that liquid as her pal leaned over the star and vomited on her,” read a report by LA Times.

While many are led to believe that the video is recent and a manifestation of ‘woke culture’, it is clear that the disturbing footage is about 9 years old.