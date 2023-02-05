Sunday, February 5, 2023
Pakistan: 12 year old kills mother over ‘honour’ in Gujranwala, probe initiated

OpIndia Staff
Representative image via Business Today
On Wednesday (February 1), a minor boy killed his mother over ‘honour’ in Satellite town in Gujranwala district in Punjab province of Pakistan.

As per a report by ARY News, the accused was identified as a 12-year-old boy. According to the police, the juvenile open fired at his mother while she was walking down the street in the neighbourhood. The victim allegedly had an affair with another man.

While the victim was killed on the spot, the accused’s aunt was injured during the attack. Reportedly, the juvenile was wearing a gown at the time of killing his mother.

The police arrested the accused and admitted his aunt to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. They have launched a probe into the matter and are conducting raids to nab the father of the 12-year-old boy.

Spike in crimes in the Gujranwala district of Punjab

On Friday (February 3), a Pakistani man named Mohsin Ejaz killed three of his relatives for breaking his engagement with his cousin. The victims included Ejaz’s uncle Attaullah Saveya, his aunt Safia and cousin turned love interest.

The incident took place in Mauza Nathosuya in the Gujranwala district in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Reportedly, the accused tried to flee the crime scene but was overpowered by the locals. He was taken into police custody.

In June last year, a 17-year-old boy named Ali Haider murdered his mother after she refused to buy him new clothes. As per a report by Geo News, he hit the victim on her head multiple times with a stick, resulting in her death.

