Meme fest erupts as ex-Pakistani Dictator and mastermind of Kargil War against India dies

Twitter was flooded with memes, jokes and happiness as former Pakistani President and the mastermind of the Kargil War that Pakistan waged against India in 1999, passed away in Dubai at the age of 79. It was Musharraf who encouraged infiltration in Kashmir and increased the cross-border terrorism.

That most Indians did not hold Musharraf, the person responsible for terror attacks on Indian soil and deaths of thousands of Indians, in high regards is no secret. Soon after the news of his demise poured in, Indian memers got to work and flooded social media with jokes on him.

The ‘bahut dukh hua vro’ meme which shows a shiba inu dog wearing a sad face mask but behind it being extremely elated was shared many times to express condolences on Musharraf’s passing.

Gifs which refer to Musharraf in not too high regard were also shared.

Some also shared various emotions they went through when they heard of Musharraf’s death.

Some even brought in the current economic crisis of Pakistan and said how Musharraf might have wished for death before such unprecedented crisis in Pakistan and it might have come true.

musharraf takes "ye sb dekhne (pakistan ki kangali) se pehle main mrr kyu nhi gya" seriously 😂😂 — Arjun🌼 (@dissociative27) February 5, 2023

Netizens also pointed out how Musharraf’s death is not a sad news and called him a war criminal.

War criminal dies. Not a bad news. https://t.co/4LESFs2eD9 — chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) February 5, 2023

And yep, this didn’t happen either, and never will.

Musharraf- I will get Kashmir in my lifetime



Lord Yamraj- Nopes#MushyBoy https://t.co/1cuEOZsgcw — Wine Waiter of John Wick (@Wine_Sommelier_) February 5, 2023

There is no love lost for Indians on news of Pervez Musharraf’s death, clearly.