On Monday, February 26, Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal was shot dead by a woman in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. Gurmeet Chauhan, Senior Superintendent of Police in Tarn Taran, stated that the woman was related to Dhaliwal and reportedly murdered him for ‘personal reasons.’

Congress Leader Major Singh Dhaliwal Shot Dead pic.twitter.com/cVeUualgxq — Sikh News Express (@SikhNewsExpress) February 27, 2023

The woman opened fire on the Congress politician near a marriage palace owned by the politician in Sangwa village, a bordering town of Patti. According to police, the woman fired several shots at him. Two bullets hit the leader leaving him dead on the spot.

Meanwhile, the Tarn Taran police said that they have dispatched teams to nab the accused.

During the previous Congress regime, Dhaliwal was the head of the Patti market committee.