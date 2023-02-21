On February 20, son of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray group) MLA Prakash Phaterpekar’s son Swapnil allegedly attacked singer Sonu Nigam after a concert. In the attack, Nigam’s close associates, Hari Prasad and Rabbani Khan, got injured, and the singer fell on the stairs. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. A case has been filed under Sections 341, 337 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps. I filed a complaint so that people should think about forcefully taking selfies & causing scuffle: Sonu Nigam https://t.co/RVFONXeQ79 pic.twitter.com/JxtfCVIaQj — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

As per reports, when Nigam was leaving the event venue from backstage, Swapnil approached him for a selfie. The singer refused the same, after which he tried to take selfies forcefully. His bodyguard came in between to protect Sonu. Nigam’s associates also tried to stop him, but Swapnil pushed them. In the video, Nigam’s associates could be seen falling off the stairs. Rabbani is the son of Sonu Nigam’s guru and mentor Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.

Sonu Nigam : “I was coming down from stage when a man Swapnil Phaterpekar (Uddhav Sena MLA’s son) held me. He pushed & then I fell on steps.” pic.twitter.com/sTWBjDWH2Y — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) February 21, 2023

Speaking to the media, Nigam said he had filed a complaint as people should understand that forcing someone to get a selfie is wrong. He said, “I was asked to get a selfie, to which I refused. The person grabbed me. Later I came to know he was Swapnil Phaterpekar. My close associate Hari Prasad came to my rescue, and Swapnil pushed him too. I was also pushed. When Rabbani came to save me, he was pushed as well. He narrowly escaped serious injuries. Rabbani was lucky there was no metal [where he fell].”

‘Uddhav’s Sena reduced to Gundo Ki Sena’ – BJP reacted to the incident

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Once again, the true face of the Uddhav Sena, which has now reduced to Gundo Ki Sena, has come to the fore where MLA of Uddhav’s Sena Prakash Phaterpekar’s son attacking Sonu Nigam and other artists merely for a selfie. This shows the sense of arrogance and entitlement and also the violent politics and violent ways that are pursued by the Uddhav Ki Sena. It also shows that this is not one incident but a serial offender as far as violence is concerned. They have attacked a 60-year-old Navy veteran, and they have attacked other people, also physically and violently. Now they attacked artists, including Sonu Nigam. It only showed the mindset and the approach that Uddhav Sena now believes in.”

“This is complete political frustration and something that the people of Maharashtra have totally rejected. Today, Uddhav Ji should tell us whether he will take action on this MLA. Whether he will take action on his son? Whether such kind of politics is condoned by him or condemned by him. This is the true face of Uddhav Ji Ki Sena, and unfortunately, today, we once again witnessed the politics of violence and gundagardi that has now become a norm for these people,” he added.

Police statement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hemrajsingh Rajput said, “After a live concert, Sonu Nigam was coming down from the stage when a man held him. After objection he pushed Sonu Nigam & two other men with him from the steps, one of those two men sustained injuries. The accused’s name is Swapnil Phaterpekar.” He added, “As per interaction with Sonu Nigam, the incident didn’t seem to be intentional, it was done by a single person. The volunteers then controlled the situation. Only one name in FIR. It’s just a case where the singer was held by the accused maybe due to the intention of having a photo.”

As per interaction with Sonu Nigam, incident didn’t seem to be intentional, it was done by a single person. The volunteers then controlled the situation. Only one name in FIR. It’s just a case where the singer was held by accused maybe due to intention of having photo:DCP, Zone 6 pic.twitter.com/U0nfBhuOJj — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

Nigam was performing at the Chembur Festival, organised by MLA Prakash Phaterpekar. MLA’s son allegedly misbehaved with Nigam’s manager Saira and asked her to leave the stage. When Nigam was leaving the stage, he asked for a selfie, which the singer refused. The agitated son of the MLA pushed the bodyguard and then pushed the singer. Rabbani sustained injuries and was rushed to Zen Hospital in Chembur.