Monday, February 13, 2023
HomeLaw'Transwoman' Sachu Samson alias Shefina sentenced to seven-year rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Transwoman’ Sachu Samson alias Shefina sentenced to seven-year rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor boy in Kerala

During the trial, the court noted that Section 377 was only interpreted to decriminalize consensual homosexual activity among adults.

OpIndia Staff
Sachu Samson alias Shefina
Transwoman Sachu Samson alias Shefina sentenced to jail for sexually assaulting a minor boy in 2016 (Image: The Hans India)
6

A transwoman identified as Sachu Samson alias Shefina has been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 25,000 fine for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old minor boy in 2016.

A single bench comprising Justice Aaj Sudarsan, acting as the Special Judge of the Fast Track Special Court (POCSO), sentenced the transwoman under Section 377 (unnatural offense) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 3(d) and Section 4 (Punishment for forcing oral sex on a minor) of the POCSO Act.

Notably, Samson was male by birth but identified as a woman during the trial. In case Samson fails to pay Rs 25,000 as a fine, the imprisonment will increase for one more year.

During the trial, the court noted that Section 377 was only interpreted to decriminalize consensual homosexual activity among adults. As the victim was a minor, the judgment of the Navtej Singh Johar vs Union of India of 2018 did not apply to the case.

As per reports, the incident took place on February 23, 2016. Samson met the victim on a train while traveling from Chirayinkeezhu to Thiruvananthapuram. The victim was taken to the public washroom in Thambanoor and sexually assaulted. When the victim refused to accompany Samson, he was threatened.

Later, the victim’s mother read some messages and learned about the assault. She talked to the victim, and details came out. The police worked with the victim’s mother and the accused’s mother to set a trap for Samson in Thambanoor, where the transwoman was arrested.

In the defense, Samson’s advocate claimed that Samson had always been transgender. They also presented a medical certificate as evidence of Gender Affirmative Medical Intervention. In his statement, the victim stated that the accused was actually a man at the time of the crime, but she looked like a woman during the trial.

In its judgment, the court stated that the accused was a man in 2016. Later, he got his gender changed. In 2016, he had oral sex with the child, who is a male. The court said, “Because of this, section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with ‘unnatural offenses,’ will be used instead of section 376 (Punishment for rape).”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSection 377; Section 377 Kerala
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Tech

ByteDance, TikTok’s owner and Meta, Facebook’s parent company to compete in virtual reality segment

ANI -
ByteDance's acquisition of Pico, a Chinese startup making VR headsets triggered a new competition with Meta, whose Instagram and Facebook services have been battling for users and advertising dollars against TikTok as the short-video app soared in popularity.
Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani booked for rape of Iranian student in Mysuru

ANI -
Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani has been accused of raping, cheating, threatening, and blackmailing a female student who came to Mysuru from Iran to study, the police said.

350-year-old Shree Saptakoteshwar Temple in Goa: once destroyed by Bahamanis and Portuguese, now renovated with govt efforts

Leicester violence, propaganda against PM Modi and dual face of BBC: Pt Satish Sharma explains why British Hindus are saying ‘enough is enough’

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan slammed for disrespectfully pointing a finger at Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Gujarat: Minor Hindu girl killed by Muslim mob, local Hindus decide to socially boycott murderers

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
618,784FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com