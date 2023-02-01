On January 29, media reports mentioned that three men raped a Muslim woman in the village of Sumbulpur, Uttar Pradesh. As per the reports, the woman said in a complaint that Satya, Badal and Hriday went to her home in a drunken state. They abducted her and raped her. Later, when her family members called her name, they let the victim go. The incident allegedly took place on January 23.

In a video statement, she claimed that the police delayed accepting her complaint. Media claimed the police were trying to cover up the matter.

The media and some Muslim leaders showed it as atrocities against the Muslim community

Several journalists, Muslim leaders and media outlets presented the matter as a case of atrocities against the Muslim community. A Twitter handle HateDetectors said, “A #Muslim women named #Afsana, resident of #Sambalpur village of #Jaunpur district, was raped by 3 people of the village on the strength of bullying, according to the victim, she also appealed to the SP for justice, but the police is trying to cover up the matter.”

Source: Twitter

AIMIM UP Youth Secretary Yasir Pathan wrote, “A Muslim woman from Sumbulpur village in Jaunpur was abducted and raped by three youths from the same village at 7 PM. The victim says that her house is located in a secluded place. Three influential men Satya, Hriday and Badal raped her and threatened they would not allow any Muslim to live in the village.”

Source: Twitter

Journalist Zakir Ali Tyagi said, “Afsana, a resident of Sumbulpur village of Jaunpur district, was raped by three influential men of the village. According to the victim she appealed to the SP for justice but the police are trying to cover up the matter.”

Source: Twitter

Police denied rape claims

The police said in an official statement that the victim identified as Afsana, a resident of Sumbulpur village of Khetasaray police station area, district Jaunpur approached police to file a complaint against Satya, Hriday and Badal. During the investigation, the police found that Satya and Hriday, who are relatives, have a farm where they have grown wheat.

Afsana has ducks at her house and the raft often goes to the farm and destroys the crop. At around 7 PM on January 23, Afsana’s ducks again went to the farm which led to an argument between Afsana and Satya’s female relatives. Police were called to the scene. The police went and pacified the situation. The complainant is scared that as Satya and others belong to SC/ST community, they might file a case against her so she submitted a complaint claiming they raped her which was not confirmed during the checkup. Further investigation into the matter is underway.