The Aam Aadmi Party does not stop from making bizarre claims over the actions against its leaders in corruption cases. After claiming that former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested in the liquor policy case because he was doing good work in the education sector, they are now claiming that Manish Sisodia is being harassed in Tihar Jail. In a fresh round of charges against the central govt, the national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party, Sanjay Singh, today, alleged that ex-deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia was being held in a prison cell with other convicts and had been denied access to a ‘Vipassana’ cell, in Tihar Jail.

Court का आदेश: @msisodia को विपासना Cell में रखा जाए



PM Modi की दुश्मनी इस हद तक पहुँच गई है-



Manish जी को देश के सबसे खूंखार, ख़तरनाक अपराधियों के साथ Jail में रखा गया है



उनकी हत्या करवाई जा सकती है



मनीष जी का अपराध: उन्होंने लाखों बच्चों को अच्छी शिक्षा दी



–@SanjayAzadSln

In a press conference in Delhi, he claimed, that the close ally of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is sharing his space with the most dangerous and violent criminals. Furthermore, he declared that it is because of the vindictive politics played by BJP against AAP.

Similar charges were also made by AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, who emphasized that some of the offenders are psychopaths who are capable of assassinating Sisodia at anyone’s command. He argued that Manish Sisodia is kept at Jail Number 1 despite the fact that undertrials are not placed in Jail Number 1, which is for dreaded criminals only.

.@msisodia जी को षड्यंत्र के तहत Tihar Jail के 1 नंबर जेल में रखा गया है



Under Trial व्यक्ति को Jail No. 1 में नहीं रखा जाता है



यहां देश के ख़तरनाक-हिंसक अपराधियों को रखते हैं



जो एक इशारे पर हत्या कर देते हैं



BJP बताए क्या इस तरह की राजनीतिक दुश्मनी होती है?



–@Saurabh_MLAgk

However, the Tihar Jail officials denied the charges. They remarked that the ex-Deputy CM has been given a separate ward, because of his security.

Manish Sisodia has been assigned a segregated ward keeping his security in mind. The ward of CJ-1, where he is lodged has minimum number of inmates who are not gangsters and are maintaining good conduct inside the jail: Prison Officials

The AAP leaders are claiming that Manish Sisodia is being harassed in Tihar Jail despite the fact that the jail actually comes under the Delhi government. In fact, just a few days ago, Saurabh Bhardwaj himself had said while addressing his party workers. A video had emerged on 27 February, where Bhardwaj was heard saying that the arrested AAP leaders are having fun in Tihar because the jail is under the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Saurabh Bhardwaj said this while addressing AAP workers protesting against the arrest of Sisodia. He was saying, “There are many party colleagues inside the jail. I keep having word with them. They all are enjoying it inside. The good thing is that the jail is under the Delhi Government.”

He had also narrated the benefits of going to jail. “Those who will go to jail will get a certificate. Just like our freedom fighters. Those workers, who will have certificates, will be taken care of while distributing party tickets,” the AAP leader said.

Notably, the information that the jail is governed by the Delhi administration, which is currently AAP, is clearly stated on its official website. There is also an image of the incumbent chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on the homepage.

The homepage of the official website of the Tihar Jail in Delhi.

Delhi prison act 2000, unequivocally mentions that the prison is run by the government of Delhi.

It is clearly pronounced that, the act was passed by Delhi legislative assembly.

The Tihar jail complex is the biggest in all of South Asia. One of three prison complexes in Delhi, the prison is run by the Department of Delhi Prisons, Government of Delhi, and has nine core penitentiaries.

The other two jail facilities are located at Rohini and Mandoli, and each has one or six central prisons. The Tihar jail complex is situated near Janakpuri, about three kilometres from Tihar village in West Delhi.

Manish Sisodia, who is a founding member of the AAP party, is an accused in the excise policy scam, is being held in a senior citizens cell in the Tihar prison. The court ordered the jail authorities to take into account his request to be permitted to practice Vipassana meditation and allowed him to bring the Bhagavad Gita, glasses, and medications to jail.