Amritpal Singh, the absconding leader of the Khalistani outfit ‘Waris Punjab De,’ has been accused of using drug rehabilitation centres and a gurdwara for storing weapons and training youths for suicide attacks.

An intelligence dossier, which has been prepared with inputs from various security agencies, has revealed that Singh has been brainwashing youths to become “khadkoos” or human bombs at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI and Khalistan sympathisers residing overseas.

The report also stated that Amritpal Singh used drug de-addiction centres run by ‘Waris Punjab De’ and a gurdwara in Amritsar to stockpile weapons and prepare youth for suicide attacks (following the footsteps of Khalistani terrorist Dilawar Singh).

The development comes after Tarsem Singh, the father of absconding Amritpal Singh’s father, praised his son for keeping the youth off drugs.

“Amritpal is working against drugs. It is the reason that there is political pressure to arrest him. This action against Amritpal is unjustified. There are drugs in every home. But there is no focus on that issue. If someone is trying to end the drug menace, he is being stopped,” he had alleged.

Amritpal Singh still on the run from law enforcement authorities

On March 18, the Punjab Police and central agencies launched a massive crackdown on Amritpal Singh. 78 of his associates were arrested during the first day of the operation.

The police intercepted a three-SUV convoy of Amritpal Singh outside his paternal village. Two of the SUVs were stopped, and seven associates of Singh were arrested.

Singh managed to escape, and the chase continued for around 25 KMs, after which he ditched the vehicle and escaped. His other car and phone were recovered on the second day of operation.

On March 19, the police detained 21 of his supporters near Boaprai Kalan in Jalandhar after they tried to stage a protest. So far, the cops have recovered nine weapons, including one .315 bore rifle, seven rifles of 12 bore, one revolver, and 373 live cartridges of different calibers during the operation.

Waris Punjab De workers are involved in four criminal cases relating to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police persons, and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duties of public servants.

A police spokesperson said all persons involved in criminal offences shall be dealt with in accordance with the law and that all persons wanted by the police should offer themselves to the process of law. Their constitutional rights of legal defence shall be protected, he added.