Tarsem Singh, Amritpal Singh’s father, has stated that the family is currently unaware of Amritpal’s whereabouts and that he has been missing for some time. He claimed, that the Punjab Police searched their residence for three to four hours without uncovering anything illegal.

"We don't have correct info about him (Amritpal Singh). Police conducted searches for 3-4 hours at our house. They didn't find anything illegal…Police should have arrested him when he left from the house…: Tarsem Singh, Father of Amritpal Singh

He said, “We don’t have correct information about him. We don’t know if he is arrested or not. Police conducted searches for three-four hours at our house. They didn’t find anything illegal. The police should have arrested him when he left the house in the morning.”

According to Tarsem, the family has been approached by the police regarding Amritpal’s surrender. He claimed that the police intervention was unwarranted because his son was assisting the youngsters in quitting drugs. He accused the police of not taking strong action against criminals and drug dealers.

“We are concerned that something may happen to him. Police are after Amritpal but doing nothing against drug smugglers. Amritpal came to Punjab just a few months back. What were they doing about the crime before he came,” he questioned.

“Amritpal is working against drugs. It is the reason that there is political pressure to arrest him. This action against Amritpal is unjustified. There are drugs in every home. But there is no focus on that issue. If someone is trying to end the drug menace, he is being stopped,” he alleged.

“Isn’t selling drugs anti-national,” he asked when confronted about his son’s anti-national activities. He opined that his son’s attempt to resume ‘Khalsa Vaheer’ from Muktsar district is also a reason behind the crackdown. Amritpal Singh commenced ‘Khalsa Vaheer’, a religious procession, last year, with the aim to baptise the Sikh youth.

Police and paramilitary forces have launched a major operation against the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh since yesterday. The law enforcement officials have been stationed in his village of Jallupur Khera in the Amritsar district. Authorities declared him a fugitive and initiated a massive manhunt to nab the radical Sikh leader. His supporters and close aides are also being apprehended by the security forces.