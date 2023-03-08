On Saturday, 18th March 2023, the chief judicial magistrate’s court in Muzaffarpur of Bihar will hear a complaint against Tamil Nadu’s chief minister MK Stalin regarding the alleged violence against the migrant Bihari workers in Tamil Nadu. The case was filed by Jan Adhikar Party’s district president Ved Prakash on 4th March 2023 at the CJM’s court in Muzaffarpur district in Bihar. It is notable that the Jan Adhikar Party’s chief Pappu Yadav has been vocal about this issue right from the beginning.

While filing the complaint, Ved Prakash said, “Youths from Bihar who have gone to Tamil Nadu to work as labourers are being discriminated against on linguistic grounds. They are being assaulted and asked to return to Bihar. Not only this but Biharis are also being killed and kidnapped. The Tamil Nadu government is hiding even the corpse. For this reason, there is panic among migrant labourers. The murder of a young man from Jamui in Tamil Nadu is known to all.”

According to reports, Ved Prakash added, “Due to the lack of jobs in Tamil Nadu, Tamil people target Hindi-speaking people working there. They misbehave with them. They beat up, which is wrong. We talk about unity and integrity. But in our own country, this kind of behaviour raises many questions. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is responsible for this.”

Ved Prakash further said, “Regarding this, we have also submitted an application to the Chief Minister and the Union Minister and sought justice. I also appeal to the Hon’ble Court to take this matter seriously and take appropriate legal action so that migrant laborers are not mistreated in their own country in this way and they need not panic.”

It is notable that Pappu Yadav has been vocal about the alleged violence against the Bihari workers in Tamil Nadu right from the beginning. On 7th March 2023, Jan Adhikar Party president and former MP Pappu Yadav shared a video from his Twitter handle in which a Bihari worker shared the details of the violent incidents which allegedly occurred in Tamil Nadu against the Bihari workers. Pappu Yadav has accused the Bihar state government of booking journalists to suppress the case.

However, the Tamil Nadu government and the police are denying claims of alleged violence against workers from Hindi-speaking areas. The Tamil Nadu police have also registered FIRs against media houses and politicians for sharing reports about attacks on the migrant workers in the state.