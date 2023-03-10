A teenage girl was shot on Monday, 6 March, in northeast Delhi’s Subhash Park of Nand Nagri area. The 16-year-old Hindu girl was shot just because she was talking to a boy on the phone, and she is being treated at a hospital. The accused is identified as 19-year-old Qasim and he has been arrested by the police. He has been charged under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder).

Qasim tried to escape but he was arrested in Haryana. Both the girl and the boy live in the same locality. The victim girl is a class 10 student and is currently appearing for her board exams, while the boy works in a mobile phone shop.

#UPDATE | The girl was shot in the shoulder. Her friend Kasim, aged 19-20 years fired at her over an argument. We formed multiple teams to nab him. The accused Kasim has been caught. A case under IPC 307 has been registered. Probe underway: Joy Tirkey, DCP (Northeast), Delhi pic.twitter.com/mzizqQ3arS — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2023

According to reports, the accused and the victim knew each other, and he shot her because he found her talking to another boy on the phone.

On the day of the incident, Qasim went to the girl’s house. The girl was alone in the house at that time, and she was talking to someone on the phone when Qasim entered her house. He asked her who was on the other end of the line. But she refused to divulge any information, which led to an argument between the two.

He announced that he would not permit her to have a relationship with any other man. After that, Qasim grabbed her phone and reviewed the call log. When he called the last number on the phone log, it was picked up by a boy.

This infuriated him so much that he shot her with a country-made pistol he was carrying. He was furious with her because she was talking to another boy and was not responding to his advances.

Delhi: Mohd Qasim shot a 16-year-old Hindu girl, he was angered over her friendship with another boy in the Nand Nagri area of the city.



The Minor’s condition is critical and she is admitted to the GTB hospital. A case has been registered at the Nand Nagri PS.@DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/5pj4pL5BYA — Subhi Vishwakarma (@subhi_karma) March 9, 2023

The girl fell down on the ground after Qasim shot her, and seeing this he fled from the spot. Hearing the gunshot, neighbours rushed to the house and informed her family members about the incident. After that, the family members of the girl rushed her to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. She sustained a bullet wound on her shoulder.

Police reached the spot immediately after being informed, but Qasim had disappeared by then. The police formed 7 teams to nab him, and he was arrested late in the night after raids in several places.

The girl’s mother said that Qasim’s family moved into the locality just two months ago, and since then he has been harassing her. She alleged that he was stalking her, and forcing her to marry him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police for North East Delhi, Joy Tirkey, stated to the media, “A firing incident took place in the Nanda Nagri area of the city. We received a call at around 8:27 pm and soon the Station House Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police reached the spot.”

“The team was informed that a minor girl has sustained firing shots and she has been admitted to the GTB hospital,” he continued.

As per him, the victim informed that her neighbour and friend Qasim shot a bullet at her. “He used a zip pistol to fire during an altercation. He ran away from the scene afterwards, but police officers quickly apprehended him,” the official proclaimed.

Due to the tension following the occurrence, heavy police force was deployed to the area. According to reports, the authorities are also looking into whether or not the victim was being pressured to convert to Islam.

Earlier instances of the same kind

Notably, this isn’t the first time that an incident like this has come to light. One of the most infamous and grisly case is of Shraddha Walker where the accused, her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, chopped her body in more than thirty pieces, last year.

Mamata Devi, a married woman from Jharkhand, was battered to death in January of this year by Armaan Khan, aka Rocky, for refusing to get a divorce and run away with him.

In February, Mohammed Arif, Chanda’s live-in partner, strangled a 35-year-old widow to death for refusing to convert to Islam, in Uttar Pradesh. He had disguised himself as a Hindu, Guddu Rajput, in order to befriend the victim.

Akhlaq, a married banker, entraped a Hindu MBBS student. He and his father proceed to rape her. Then they force her to convert to Islam in order to marry Akhlaq.

There are numerous such recorded incidents where Hindu girls and in some cases even Hindu boys have fallen victim to the opposite gender of Islam.