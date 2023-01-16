Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Jharkhand: Armaan Ali traps a married Hindu woman into a relationship, beats her to death on her refusal to elope with him
Jharkhand: Armaan Ali traps a married Hindu woman into a relationship, beats her to death on her refusal to elope with him

According to reports, Armaan was pressuring Mamata to divorce her husband and elope with him. However, when she refused to part ways with her husband and marry him, Armaan thrashed her to death. Mamata's 3-year-old daughter was also present when he committed the crime.

A married Hindu woman was beaten to death by Armaan Khan alias Rocky in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district. The deceased woman has been identified as Mamata Devi, a resident of Bhadwatand, in the Barkakana OP area of Ramgarh district.

Armaan is alleged to have fled following the incident. According to reports, Armaan was pressuring Mamata to divorce her husband and elope with him. Armaan killed her after she refused. Mamata’s three-year-old daughter was also present when he committed the crime. The incident occurred late Saturday evening (January 14).

According to reports, the accused Armaan Khan mercilessly killed Mamata Devi with a sickle.

According to media reports, Jaya Devi lives with her husband in a rented house in Bhadwatand under the Barkakana area of Ramgarh district. Recently her sister Mamta Devi has gone to visit her sister. Armaan also reached Bhadwatand to meet Mamata, whom he claimed to be in love with.

Jaya Devi reportedly told the police that Mamata and Armaan Ali use to often argue and fight with each other. Armaan often threatened Mamata and coerce her to meet him.

On the day of the incident, Jaya Devi had gone to Ramgarh town with her husband. When she returned, she found her sister, Mamata Devi dead in a pool of blood. She discovered Mamata Devi’s 3-year-old child sitting beside the body of her mother and crying profusely. She rushed Mamata Devi to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

On receiving the information of the murder, local Barkakana police station in-charge Shashi Prakash reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Ramgarh SP Piyush Pandey told media that prima facie it appeared that both appeared to be in a relationship with consent, and on January 14, Armaan killed Mamata in a fit of rage following a verbal altercation.

The police are on the lookout for Armaan, and further investigation is underway.

