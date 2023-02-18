Already married Akhlaq poses as a Hindu to trap Hindu MBBS student, rapes her along with his father, forces her to convert to Islam for marriage: Details

On Friday, February 17, Delhi police said that a 30-year-old banker and his father have been arrested for raping and pressuring a Hindu girl to convert to Islam for marriage. The victim is an MBBS student at a medical college in Noida and is originally from West Bengal.

The accused and his father who has been identified as Mohammed Akhlaq and Mohammed Moin (52) are residents of Sangam Vihar in Delhi. Both the accused raped the 23-year-old Hindu girl.

In her complaint, the victim stated that she met the accused Akhlaq on a social media platform, Akhlaq had not revealed his real identity on his social media profile and befriended the victim. Later, the two got into a physical relationship.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida), Dinesh Kumar Singh, stated that the victim was sexually abused, assaulted, threatened, and forced into conversion to Islam.

DCP Singh added that an FIR was registered on the basis of the victim’s complaint and subsequently, the accused father-son was arrested.

Mohammed Akhlaq posed as a Hindu to trap the victim

Speaking to PTI, Dankaur Police Station In-charge Sanjay Kumar Singh informed that the accused Mohammed Akhlaq had met the victim during her coaching days on a social media site where he posed as a Hindu named Aditya Sharma. He added that the two met face-to-face for the first time in 2021 and it was only then that she got to know about Akhlaq’s real identity. The accused told the victim that he hid his identity as she would stop talking to him after knowing about his real identity.

Mohammed Akhlaq was already married

Moreover, the accused Akhlaq is already married and also has two children, it was only after the victim got to know about his marriage and children that she approached the police.

According to police, Mohammed Moin, the father of the accused advised him to ask the Hindu girl to convert to Islam so that Akhlaq could marry her. The accused were earlier called for questioning and later arrested, currently, both of them have been sent to judicial custody.