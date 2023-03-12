Sunday, March 12, 2023
Gujarat: Dwarka administration demolishes illegal encroachments including 7 mazars

The demolition drive was carried out as the construction was carried out without permission. Such establishments also posed a threat to maritime security because of Dwarka's proximity to Pakistan.

OpIndia Staff
On Saturday, March 11, the Dwarka administration ordered the demolition of a structures including mazars in Harshad village of Kalyanpur Tehsil in Gujarat. This comes after the Gujarat government ordered to clear of illegal encroachments posing threat to India’s maritime security.

During the demolition drive 7 Mazars, 50 commercial establishments, and around 210 residential buildings were demolished by the local administration amidst heavy police deployment.  

To avoid any untoward occurrence during the procedures, a convoy of police personnel was deployed, comprising the District Superintendent of Police, DySP, PI, PSI, and Constables. Nitesh Pandey, the district police chief, stated that around 800 police officers were stationed there.

Speaking to the media, Dwarka SP Nitesh Pandey said, “The district administration is demolishing illegal encroachments in Harshad village of Kalyanpur tehsil of Dwarka. 800 police officers deployed at the spot.”

Meanwhile Lok Sabha MP from Jamnagar, Poonam Maadam lauded Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi for maintaining law and order by clearing legal encroachment around Harshad Mataji Temple.

“Congratulations to Chief Minister Shri @Bhupendrapbjp Ji and Minister of Home Affairs Shri @sanghaviharsh Ji for maintaining law and order by taking strict action against the elements occupying government land by removing the illegal encroachment built around the holy pilgrimage Harshad Mataji Mandir,” a tweet by Maadam in Gujarati read.

Illegal constructions bulldozed in Bet Dwarka over PFI connection

Notably, a mega demolition drive was conducted in October last year. Religious and private commercial constructions on government lands were demolished using bulldozers in large numbers. In the first phase, a total of 15 encroached constructions were razed off. The operation was carried out in presence of a tight police force. 

The mega operation was jointly carried out by various departments including revenue, panchayat, maritime, police, and power supply department after receiving inputs that the now-banned Islamist outfit PFI’s connections are active in Bet Dwarka and illegal activities are being carried out by grabbing government lands forcefully under the name of religion.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

