Indian women boxers recreate history, bring home four golds at World Boxing Championship: Details

On March 26, Indian women boxers recreated history and brought home four gold medals at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship. India stood on the top in the gold medal tally at the championship that was held at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi. Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75) and Saweety Boora (81kg) won gold for the country. 324 boxers, including several Olympic medallists from 65 countries, participated in 12 weight categories.

Nikhat defeated Nguyem Thi Tam of Vietnam and won gold for a second consecutive year. Lovlina, who won bronze at Tokyo Olympics, won her maiden Worlds gold against Caitlin Parker of Australia. 2022 Commonwealth Games medallist Nitu Ghanghas and three-time Asian medallist Saweety Boora won their golds against Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia and China’s Wang Lina, respectively, on March 25. All pugilists were rewarded with $100,000 (INR 82.7 lakhs) in prize money for becoming World Champions in their respective categories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all winners on Twitter.

Congratulating Nitu, he said, “Congratulations to NituGhanghas on winning the prestigious Gold Medal in the Women’s Boxing World Championships. India is elated by her remarkable feat.”

In a tweet to Saweety, he said, “Exceptional performance by Saweety Boora! Proud of her for winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s Boxing World Championships. Her success will inspire many upcoming athletes.”

Congratulating Nikhat, he said, “Congratulations to Nikhat Zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships and winning a Gold. She is an outstanding champion whose success has made India proud on many occasions.”

In a tweet to Lovlina, he said, “Congratulations Lovlina Borgohai for her stupendous feat at the Boxing World Championships. She showed great skill. India is delighted by her winning the Gold medal.”

In a statement, the President of the Boxing Federation of India, Ajay Singh, said, “We are extremely proud of all pugilists that have scripted history with their gold medals. Securing four gold medals at home in front of such a passionate crowd is a fabulous achievement. The performances of these pugilists will undoubtedly inspire young girls from the country to win medals and elevate Indian boxing to greater heights. Everyone at BFI would like to congratulate Nikhat, Nitu, Lovlina and Saweety on their remarkable accomplishments, and we are looking forward to seeing more of the same from them in the upcoming Asian Games.”

This was India’s second time in history to win four gold medals at the Women’s World Boxing Championships. In 2006, Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny Lalremliani and Lekha K.C won gold for the country.