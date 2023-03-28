Karikkakam Chamundi temple in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram banned from displaying saffron flags: Reports

According to a report by Janam TV, the Karikkakam Chamundi temple in Thiruvananthapuram has been banned by police from displaying the saffron flag. The move comes soon after Vellayani temple was banned from doing the same. The report says the police has asked the temple administration to remove saffron flags and torans which were put up as part of decoration for the festivals. The Janam TV report says that the Trust officials said that the ACP has threatened to take down the flag and initiate legal action if the saffron flags are not brought down.

A saffron flag with the image of the goddess was put up as part of the festive decoration. However, the police intervened and stopped the same. The police said that only saffron colour can be used for decoration. The devotees feel the move is politically motivated. The devotees, however, are saying that despite the orders, they will hoist the saffron flag.

Recently, Vellayani temple in Thiruvananthapuram was also given such directions that they could not put up saffron flags ahead of Kaliyoottu Mahotsavam. As a mark of protest, several Hindu women wore saffron blouses, suits and dupattas during the festival. The temple authorities had also refused to remove the saffron flags. The devotees had alleged that the police was helping anti-Hindu elements in the state as per The Commune report. The police had alleged that saffron flags could create ‘law and order’ situation.