Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut’s breach of privilege notice has been referred to vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar by the deputy chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe. The privilege motion was moved against Sanjay Raut in the Maharashtra Assembly for calling the legislative assembly ‘chormandal’ which means an assembly of thieves.

Sanjay Raut’s ‘chormandal’ remarks about Maharashtra’s legislative assembly were probed by a privilege committee. The committee found the explanation given by Sanjay Raut in this regard insufficient and hence the notice was referred to vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Remarks by the legislative assembly speaker

While speaking in this regard, Maharashtra legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar said, “The deadline was extended till March 20 to give an explanation regarding the breach of privilege case against Sanjay Raut. He has submitted an explanation in this regard. I gave a thought to the explanations he submitted. But it did not seem satisfactory. Therefore, I have reached the conclusion that it is a breach of privilege.”

He said that the reply was ‘incorrect’ and highly ‘unsatisfactory’, adding, “Raut has doubted the very fairness of the esteemed house by uttering derogatory remarks against its members.” He said that the matter has been referred to the Rajya Sabha chairman because Raut is a member of Rajya Sabha.

Remarks by the deputy chairman of the legislative council

The deputy chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe said in the legislative council, “Sanjay Raut Raut, in his response, had raised questions about the composition of the House’s privilege committee, its impartiality, and functioning. Being a senior member of the Rajya Sabha, it is not expected that he (Raut) raises questions about the functioning of the privilege committee. So I do not completely agree with his response and I don’t find it satisfactory. Therefore, I am referring the breach of privilege notice to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President for appropriate action.”

‘Chormandal’ remarks by Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut had said, “There is a fake Shiv Sena in the legislature, it’s a gang of thieves.” He made this statement on 1st March 2023 during his tour to Kolhapur. The Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and the BJP then objected to this and demanded contempt proceedings against Sanjay Raut. Following the demand, the assembly speaker sent a notice to Sanjay Raut in this regard. In response to the notice, Sanjay Raut alleged that it was the ploy of the political opponents to process breach of privilege proceedings against him. He also claimed that he always had respect for the legislature. He had also said that he had not made any statement that would bring disrepute to the legislature.

Referring to the motion against him, Raut has said that it is against him is an attempt to disqualify him as an MP just like Rahul Gandhi. “In the same way Rahul Gandhi was treated with undeserving action, efforts are on to disqualify my membership to the Rajya Sabha. Shiv Sena under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray is the real Shiv Sena. All the rest are venomous seeds. I will stay with that Shiv Sena till the end. I am ready to pay any price for that. If I wanted to apologise, then I would not have gone to jail. If I went to Surat and Guwahati, I would not have gone to jail. I’m with Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. Even I got offers and threats too, but I, not scared of anyone,” Raut said.

What is a breach of privilege?

The breach of privilege motion is a right against the violation of special rights given to the lawmakers in Parliament or Assembly. If a person disregards the members of the Assembly either personally or collectively or hurts them by commenting, it qualifies to be called a breach of privilege. Also, if a member makes such a comment during the session which hurts the dignity of the House, then in such a situation, action can be taken against that member under contempt of the House and breach of privilege. If a breach of privilege notice is raised against an MP in the Rajya Sabha, the matter is referred to the Committee of Privileges for examination. The committee then investigates the matter and submits its report to the house.

The legislature of Maharashtra thus formed a committee and referred the report to Jagdeep Dhankhar as Sanjay Raut is a Rajya Sabha MP. If the committee finds the MP guilty of breaching the privileges of the house, it can recommend various actions, including the expulsion of the MP from the house. Recently, former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from his Lok Sabha membership as he was convicted in a criminal defamation case. It remains to be seen if Sanjay Raut becomes the next MP to get disqualified.