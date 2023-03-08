Holi is a celebration of colours meant to bring people together and celebrate the beginning of new relationships. However, on Tuesday in Marpalli village, Regode Mandal, Medak district, Telangana a man set another man on fire just because the victim threw colours on him, turning the festival of colours tragic.

According to the reports, the man who was burned has been identified as Anjaiah and was immediately shifted to the Sangareddy government hospital where his condition is stated to be critical. Anjaiah was playing holi with other villages on Tuesday, when they came across Md Shabbir, and wanted to apply holi colours on him. But Shabbir opposed it, asking them not to do it.

But Anjaiah ignored his objection and approached hin with colours in hand. Shabbir asked to stop him and threatened that he will burn him by pouring petrol if he applies colour. “Shabbir asked Ambadas not to smear him with colour. When the latter insisted, Shabbir warned saying that he will pour petrol on Ambadas if he applies colour,” police said. It is notable that Shabbir and Anjaiah were friends.

But Anjaiah ignored his objection and threats, perhaps he thought that Shabbir was joking, and threw colours on him anyway. After that, he proceeded to apply colours to Shabbir’s face, despite his objections. This angered Mohammed Shabbir, and he left the place, but returned with a bottle of petrol. He poured the fuel on Anjaiah and set him on fire.

The villagers promptly arrived and rescued the victim by dousing the fire. But still, he suffered serious burn injuries, and he was taken to the Sangareddy Government Hospital. Seeing his condition, the hospital referred him to the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. “Shabbir lit the match and set his friend ablaze. Shocked villagers doused the flames,” the police said.

The Regode Police took cognizance of the incident and registered a case in the matter under Section 307 of the IPC. The Police have initiated a probe into the matter and took Shabbir into custody.

The police added that there is no communal tension in the village after the incident, and