Friday, March 17, 2023
Prince Harry is ‘frightened’ of his wife Meghan Markle, claims royal biographer; calls her ‘really scary’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: The News International)
According to Angela Levin, the royal biographer, Prince Harry is frightened of his wife Meghan Markle. She added that the Duke of Sussex is ‘nervous’ when he is around his wife. Referring to the Duchess of Sussex as ‘really scary,’ she said, “It’s well known that Meghan is delightful unless you say something that she doesn’t want you to say and then she is really scary.”

“I think he is frightened of her because of the way he looks at her. He doesn’t want to say something if she wants to speak”, She claimed. Adding further that Prince Harry moves back if Meghan wants to speak with someone first. Calling him anxious, she alleged that Meghan probably controls everything because ‘Harry isn’t the same guy he was a few years ago.’

“He said himself that what Meghan wants, Meghan gets”, She remarked, “It’s a tragedy because I think that he lets her say and do things that anyone else would say ‘no this is not how it works’ that ‘she is wrong’,” the former biographer of Prince Harry explained.

Last month, she revealed that Prince Harry was ‘shivering in his boots’ about seeing the Royal Family before King Charles III’s coronation over fears of ‘royal retaliation’.

Her latest statement came after Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, spoke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship, praising the former actress for giving her husband ‘a love that he’s never had before’. She asserted that she has ‘absolutely no judgement’ on any other person’s life.

The royal couple has been in the middle of controversies since their marriage in 2018. In 2020, they renounced their titles and quit the British royal family. The royal family was even accused of racial discrimination by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in an Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021.

