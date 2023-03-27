Monday, March 27, 2023
HomeNews ReportsSanskrit and Lithuanian words adorn the school wall in Delhi, read details
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Sanskrit and Lithuanian words adorn the school wall in Delhi, read details

This initiative has been widely appreciated on social media, with many people praising the Lithuanian embassy's efforts to foster cultural understanding.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Twitter/Sidhant Sibal
15

The Lithuanian Embassy in India has recently undertaken a unique initiative to promote cultural exchange between the two countries. The embassy has painted the walls of a school in New Delhi with common words in Sanskrit and Lithuanian. This initiative has been widely appreciated on social media, with many people praising the embassy’s efforts to foster cultural understanding.

The wall, which was previously plain and unadorned, now features colourful murals with words such as Deva, Din, Veer, Swapna, Loka, Rasa, and Madhu written in both Sanskrit and Lithuanian. The embassy collaborated with school authorities to create the murals, which has been widely appreciated for its beauty and message of cross-cultural understanding.

While talking to the media, the Ambassador of Lithuania to India Diana Mickeviciene, said “Lithuanian has been officially recognised as the closest living sister language of Sanskrit and we are very keen to research this particular connection at the academic level”. She further said that this was a sign of friendship between the two countries.

Painted by renowned Lithuanian artist Linas Kaziulionis, the walls of the school now have words like Deva, Din, Veer, Swapna, Loka, Rasa, and Madhu and their Lithuanian equivalents. The words in Lithuanian and Sanskrit sound very similar.

The project was undertaken with the aim of fostering better relations between the two countries and promoting a deeper understanding of each other’s cultures. It is also a way of highlighting the similarities between Sanskrit and Lithuanian, as both languages have their roots in the ancient Indo-European language family.

It serves as a reminder that cultural exchange and cooperation can go a long way in promoting greater understanding and harmony between countries and communities. It is hoped that more such initiatives will be undertaken in the future to promote cross-cultural dialogue and understanding, and to build stronger and more meaningful relationships between countries.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termslithuania, lithuania embassy, lithuanian sanskrit
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
625,899FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com