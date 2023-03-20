Monday, March 20, 2023
Sartaj and Shahrukh murder their sister in a suspected case of honour killing in Greater Noida: Report

In a disturbing incident, two brothers in Greater Noida murdered their sister because they doubted her character. Prima facie the case appears to be that of a suspected honour killing, reports reveal.

DCP Central Ram Badan Singh said that on March 14, a decomposed dead body of a woman was recovered from the Hindon river in the Ecotech-3 police station area. During the investigation, the deceased was identified as Najma, daughter of Akhtar, a resident of Kakrala village.

Najma was married, but she was having a dispute with her husband. Najma was living in Surajpur in a separate room without her husband. His brothers Shahrukh and Sartaj doubted his character.

On getting information about this, when station in-charge Sunil Dutt interrogated both the brothers on the basis of suspicion, they confessed to killing their sister. He said that on the night of March 8, he coaxed his sister Najma to a deserted place in the Bisrakh area and strangulated her to death.

After committing the murder, they threw the dead body in the Hindon river for the purpose of disposing of it. The dead body had come to the police station Ecotech-3 area.

Both the brothers told during interrogation that their sister had left her husband and was living separately. Because of this, various discussions were happening in society about his character. Tired of these discussions, he killed Najma.

Honour killings show the ugly side of our society, OpIndia had earlier reported an incident in which a 19-year-old girl was smothered with a pillow by her brothers Tohid and Danish for reportedly having a love affair with a youth whom the latter did not approve of. The brothers learned that the victim was planning to elope with her boyfriend and marry him in court. They were infuriated over this and killed her

