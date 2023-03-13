In a tragic incident that shocked the community, a 3-year-old Texas girl accidentally shot and killed her 4-year-old sister after finding a loaded gun in their home. The incident occurred in the small town of Harris, located near Houston.

According to local authorities, the girls were playing together in a bedroom when the younger sister found a handgun that had been left unsecured in a nightstand drawer. The 3-year-old then accidentally fired the weapon, striking her sister and killing her unintentionally.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the girls were in the bedroom of an apartment on Bammel North Houston Road in Houston, where they lived with their parents. “The 3-year-old gained access to a loaded, semi-automatic pistol. Family members heard a single gunshot. They ran into the room and found the small toddler, 4, unresponsive,” Gonzalez said.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the 4-year-old was pronounced dead. The girls’ parents were reportedly at home at the time of the incident.

“It just seems like another tragic story of, again, a child gaining access to a firearm and hurting someone else and this time there was a fatal shot,” Gonzalez said.

The tragedy has left the community in shock and has once again raised concerns about gun safety and the importance of responsible gun ownership. In Texas, it is legal for individuals to own guns without a license or permit, and many households in the state keep firearms for protection or recreational purposes.

“The Harris County District Attorney’s Office will decide whether any of the adults will face charges based on the police investigation, which is still in the preliminary phase”, we continue to send the message that this is very preventable. You’ve got to be sure you’re being a responsible gun owner, securing your weapons in a safe place. It’s got to be more than just telling young kids not to touch the weapons. You know, we’ve got to do a little more. We see far too many tragic situations like this unfold.” Gonzalez further added

However, advocates for gun safety argue that more needs to be done to prevent tragedies like this from happening. They are calling for stricter regulations on gun ownership, as well as increased education and training on safe gun storage and handling.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and it is not yet clear if any charges will be filed against the girls’ parents. Meanwhile, grief counsellors are working with the family and the community to help them cope with this devastating loss.