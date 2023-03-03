Friday, March 3, 2023
HomeNews ReportsTajinder Bagga to Kapil Mishra: Twitter Files reveal how US govt, and Soros-funded DFR...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Tajinder Bagga to Kapil Mishra: Twitter Files reveal how US govt, and Soros-funded DFR Lab wanted to censor ‘Hindu Nationalist’ accounts associated with BJP

Contrary to the wishes of the DFR Lab, the top Twitter executives refused to act on the flagged Twitter accounts. Apart from the Indian handles, the DFR Lab had also asked Twitter to censor over 40,000 US-based accounts, of real persons who have nothing to do with the BJP.

OpIndia Staff
Twitter Files reveal how US funded DFR Lab wanted to censor accounts associated with BJP, Hindu nationalism
Twitter and BJP election symbol, images via ET
7

On Thursday (March 2), independent journalist Matt Taibbi posted a new tranche of ‘Twitter Files’ which revealed how the Atlantic Council’s US-funded Digital Forensic Research (DFR) Lab wanted to censor Twitter handles, allegedly associated with ‘Hindu nationalism’, and particularly with the BJP.

An analyst named Andy Carvin wrote to top Twitter executives on June 8, 2021, “Hi guys. Attached you will find… around 40k Twitter accounts that our researchers suspect are engaging in inauthentic behaviour… and Hindu nationalism more broadly.”

The DFR Lab analyst flagged over 40,000 accounts, claiming that they were paid employees/ unpaid volunteer’s of India’s largest party, namely, the BJP.

Journalist Matt Taibbi pointed out that the list comprised ordinary Americans, who had little to no connection to India or Indian politics.

Contrary to the wishes of the DFR Lab, the top Twitter executives refused to act on the flagged Twitter accounts. Yoel Roth, the former Global Head of Trust & Safety at Twitter, noted, “I spot-checked a number of these accounts, and virtually all appear to be real people.”

Interestingly, Roth has been at the epicentre of gutting the Twitter account of former US President Donald Trump and censoring the infamous Hunter Biden story.

DFR Lab wanted to censor BJP-associated and prominent RW accounts

Opindia had found that at least 66 prominent and verified Indian Twitter handles were sent by US-funded Digital Forensic Research (DFR) Lab to the top executives of the social media giant for censorship.

And the reason cited by the organisation was that they were connected to the BJP and the cause of Hindu Nationalism. Here is the list of the accounts that we found so far:

  1. Abhijat Mishra
  2. Amar Prasad Reddy
  3. Anubha Tripathi
  4. Arjun Bhati
  5. Arun Yadav
  6. Asha Nakum
  7. Ashish Merkhed
  8. Ashok Goel
  9. Baby Kumari BJP
  10. Bamba Lal Diwakar
  11. Barkha Shukla Singh
  12. Bhupesh Chaubey BJP
  13. Colonel Rohit Dev (RDX)
  14. Deomani Dwivedi
  15. Dinesh Chaudhary
  16. Dr. Pankaj Shukla
  17. Dr. Sarojini Agarwal MLC
  18. Gajendra Chauhan
  19. Gopal Krishna Dwivedi
  20. Hariom Pandey
  21. Harjinder Singh Kukreja
  22. Jitu Jirati ( jitendra jirati )
  23. Kapil Mishra
  24. khemchand sharma
  25. Kishore Ajwani
  26. Kuljeet Singh Chahal
  27. Manish Kaushik
  28. Manoj Manu
  29. Manu Bhaker
  30. Meena Das Narayan
  31. N Ramchander Rao
  32. Narendra Kumar
  33. Narendra Kumar Chawla
  34. Naveen Kumar Jindal
  35. Naveen Thacker
  36. NCIB Uttar Pradesh
  37. Neelkant Bakshi
  38. Parmod Kumar Vij
  39. Piyush Goyal Office
  40. Piyush Mishra
  41. Pradipsinh Vaghela
  42. Prakash Dwivedi
  43. Pravin Alai
  44. Priyanka Singh Rawat
  45. RaghavjiBhai Patel
  46. Rahees Singh
  47. Rajan Tewari
  48. Ramesh Solanki
  49. Rameshnaidu Nagothu
  50. Ramvichar Netam
  51. Ravi Rana
  52. ROHIT CHAHAL
  53. Sandeep Mittal, IPS
  54. Santosh Ranjan Rai
  55. Serv’ed,Call me Servüôè(Ravi Mantha )
  56. Shinjini Das
  57. Shishir
  58. Sumit
  59. Suresh Nakhua
  60. Swapnil Kamal Rani Varun
  61. Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga
  62. Uday Mahurkar
  63. UP MSMe
  64. VARANASI AIRPORT
  65. Varun Puri
  66. Vijesh Lunawat
Screengrab of the Twitter account flagged by DFR Lab

Interestingly, DFR Lab wanted to censor Twitter to censor the official Twitter handle of the Varanasi airport (@AAIVNSAIRPORT) and the MSME department of the Uttar Pradesh government (@upmsme) , and the office of Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Earlier, it was revealed by Matt Taibbi that Twitter employees found no evidence of Russian influence in the 2016 US elections. Yet, they continued to allow Democrats and media organisations to use their platform to push the notion that Trump had Moscow’s backing.

What is DFR Lab

The DFR Lab is a self-proclaimed ‘fact-checking’ endeavour by the Atlantic Council, an organisation that works to promote US interests worldwide. Its board of international advisors involves the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Though it is not yet clear why exactly a US-based organisation associated with George Soros wanted BJP-associated social media handles censored by Twitter, the fact that Soros had recently hinted at politically weakening Modi as one of his goals, might shed some light in the broader context of the issue.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTwitter Files BJP censored
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Comedian Daniel Fernandes brazens it out after saying how he refused to help those COVID-19 patients who voted for PM Modi, despite their pleas...

OpIndia Staff -

After Md Zubair insulted Hindu Gods and Goddesses and Delhi Police claimed no offence was committed, Delhi HC reprimands police for no action against...

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court ruling changes the way Election Commissioners are appointed, says CJI of SC has to be a part of the decision making

OpIndia Staff -

BJP wins Tripura elections despite strong contest while Tipra Motha emerges as a major force, here is how anti-incumbency was defeated

Dibakar Dutta -

Anti-drone system successfully destroying Pakistan drones carrying weapons and drugs, Indian Army satisfied with results

OpIndia Staff -

Muslim students in Jamia Millia Islamia intimidate, threaten other students against celebrating Holi on the campus, raise Naara-e-Takbeer and Allah-hu-Akbar slogans

OpIndia Staff -

The Caravan’s designer who stole artwork had earlier used Ganesh ji’s idol while referring to ‘sab but uthwaye jaayenge’ poem by Faiz

OpIndia Staff -

‘PM Modi is the most loved global leader’: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni lauds PM Modi as the two countries decide to strengthen bilateral ties

OpIndia Staff -

‘Meo Muslims are descendants of Ram and Krishna’: Says Rajasthan Congress MLA Shafia Zubair

OpIndia Staff -

“Significant loss for Congress,” party spokesperson on the dismal performance of Congress in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland assembly elections

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
622,560FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com