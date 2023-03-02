On March 1, Tuesday, a Twitter user with the handle @kannadamando, identifying himself as belonging to the ‘Dravidian stock’ called for a genocide of Brahmins in India. The controversial Twitter account is followed by Kannada actor Prakash Raj, a left-wing ideologue. @kannadamando called for the beheading of Brahmin women and children by Dalits so that the Davidian-Marxist idea of social justice is achieved.

This is dog-whistle. Fear is universal. If they see men, women and children of a community being beheaded for discriminating and humiliating and castism, anyone will back off. Anyone. — ಮ್ಯಾನ್ಡಲೋರಿಯನ್ 🟨🟥 (@kannadamando) March 1, 2023

Dravidian ideology is an ideology propagated by British-era Tamil politician Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy, called ‘Periyar’ by his followers. Periyar had called the independence of India a ‘black day’ because his dream of a separate nation of Dravidians was not realized on 15th August 1947.

The self-identified Dravidian account @@kannadamando made this call for the mass killing of Brahmin women and children while ‘discussing’ the condition of Dalits in the Indian society with another Twitter user that identified itself as an ‘Ambedkarite’ i.e. following ideals of BR Ambedkar. The Ambedkarite didn’t seem to agree with the solution of mass killings of Brahmin women and children, but he/she agreed that Dalits needed to do more. Both of them however agreed on the need to eradicate Hinduism.

The call for the mass murder of Brahmin women and children was made on 1st March (Monday) by the Twitter user @kannadamando. It should be noted that the call for violence against Brahmins is a recurring theme among followers of Periyar. The said user has Marxist themes in his Twitter display picture and cover image and was not suspended for any violation of Twitter rules at the time of publishing of this report.

While the real identity of the Twitter user with genocidal tendencies is not known, the Twitter account is followed by Kannada actor Prakash Raj, who recently made light of the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus by terming ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie as ‘nonsense’.

SS of the Twitter user’s profile

Many Twitter users took offense to the open calls of violence against Brahmins. Condemning the Twitter user for his open display of hatred towards the Brahmin community while masking it under the ‘Dalit empowerment’ rhetoric, @agenetics1 called for police action against him.

The controversial Twitter account with wet dreams of a Brahmin genocide is still active and at the time this report was published, Twitter had not taken any action against these conspiracies of a genocide of Brahmins