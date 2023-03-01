The UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who is in India for the G-20 Foreign Minister’s meeting, said that the UK will appoint a special Tech Envoy for the Indo-Pacific with a specific focus on India. Earlier in 2020, the UK had appointed a Tech Envoy to the US, based in San Francisco. The Tech Envoy for Indo-Pacific will be only the second of his kind, and it demonstrates the UK’s commitment to the region and tech diplomacy.

The tech envoy will work in the region to collaborate on setting global technology standards and helping to solve challenges through innovative technology. The new Tech Envoy role will boost the UK’s status as a science and tech superpower while working with its partners in the region in areas of shared interest, including setting global technology standards and helping to solve challenges through innovative technology, according to a statement issued by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Recognising the enormous opportunities that India offers in the field of technology, he said that India is home to the world’s third-highest number of Unicorn Tech Startups. There are more than 100 tech startups in India that have surpassed the golden mark of 1 Billion Dollars.

“India is also an emerging global leader on technology and there are immense opportunities for better collaboration between us in this sector. That is why we will be basing our first Tech Envoy to the Indo-Pacific region, to maximise the tech expertise of both countries,” the statement said.

It also said that “India is a hugely important partner to the UK and the deeper ties we are forging now will help to grow the UK economy and boost industries for the future”.

The Foreign Secretary also declared during his visit to IIT Delhi an arrangement for 3000 Indians and Britons to come and live in the other country for education or work for up to 2 years. “During a visit to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi today (Wednesday), the Foreign Secretary will mark the opening of the Young Professionals Scheme, an ambitious new partnership between the UK and India which allows up 3,000 Brits and 3,000 Indians a year the right to live and work in the other country for up to two years,” the statement issued ahead of the visit said. “This landmark migration scheme will enable the brightest and best in both our countries to benefit from new opportunities,” it further added.

James Cleverly will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting on Thursday in New Delhi, under the presidentship of India. Foreign Ministers and delegations from more than 30 countries have arrived in India for the meeting. According to the FCDO, the UK Foreign Secretary will “continue to call Russia out at the G20 and work with partners to mitigate the global impacts of Russian aggression in Ukraine”.

The UK Foreign Secretary will also address an India-Europe business event in Delhi where he will reaffirm the UK’s commitment to conclude a Free Trade Agreement with India. With more links than almost any country in the Indo-Pacific region, the UK-India trading relationship is already worth £34 billion, growing by £10 billion in one year.