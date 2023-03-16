Eric Garcetti, USA wokes, the Biden administration and India: What if we give the US Ambassador the benefit of doubt but have a Plan B ready

When I first saw video snippets of Eric Garcetti, the US Ambassador designate for India, my reaction was also very similar to other nationalist Indians. I even tweeted that feeling. After all, this guy was talking more like a Governor General Lord Auckland sent by the Viscount of Melbourne to be tough on the coolies. Or sent by Spanish Infanta to take charge of the inquisition and keep the heathens in check.

I had tweeted that in that case, he might as well stay in the US and not come. Or just talk to George Soros, the patron saint of the group he wishes to “engage”. Why travel to India to talk to minions when the boss is right there?

But since then, I’ve had chance to think a bit more and I am now convinced, we are probably being too hasty in judging him and the US Biden administration.

So here is my take in brief: give him the benefit of doubt but keep a Plan B handy.

I’ll elaborate on both.

Benefit of doubt

First, let’s be realistic. He’s appointed by the Biden administration. Given the mental state of Biden or the lack of it, that effectively means the fringe woke left has selected him. What do you expect? A Trumper wearing a MAGA cap? He comes here with all the best that goes with woke left in the US including some links to sexual harassment scandals.

Second, since he needed the votes of Dems who control the Senate and the fringe left that runs the Democratic party. Most Republicans voted against him along with 3 Dems. In the hearing, he had to make the right noises to keep both sides happy. In fact, that’s exactly the job of a diplomat. If the left bloc vetoed him, he was toast.

As the voting numbers show, he needed the Republican’s help to cross the chasm. As we all know, in politics, everything happens behind doors. Who wants to speculate on what he promised them in exchange for support? In fact, one of the Republican Senators that backed him spoke of India’s role in the Quad and the importance of an Ambassador in advancing that agenda.

Third, these “human rights” and other woke ritual mantras are just that – you need to chant them to retain membership at the club. Like BLM banners that suddenly appeared in most corporate web pages in the US. If you don’t have them, you are a bigot. No other proof need to be offered. Why not spend the $20 or whatever it takes to change your home page? When the Ukraine war started, it was replaced with pro-Ukraine banners. Again, the same difference.

What you actually do hardly matters. As the joke goes the only African American in most US CEO gatherings is Elon Musk. That’s the way the USA runs. My point is, don’t judge Eric by the mantras he chants. In fact we Indians are also getting used to upper caste/class in various realms that owe their position to birth using wokeness to erase the sins of birth and continue to enjoy their power, periodically spouting diversity or equality mantras as camouflage.

Third, he’s coming at a time when both sides are getting busy with elections. Both sides not only have other fish to fry but are extra sensitive to soundbites.

That brings me to a major point – does the US admin even care about having Rahul Gandhi as PM? The honest answer is, we don’t know. We can only speculate. Yes, there are strong signals that suggest the extended Soros/Ford ecosystem wants him in the PM chair. And pumping huge money to realise that goal.

Despite the fact that woke left in the US are practically commies, with huge sympathy for murderous thugs like Chavez, to give one example, the fact is also that they are now locked into a multi-year/decade anti-China position. That pretty much sets their foreign policy priorities and outlook for the rest of our lifetime. I am not exaggerating. Republican pressure and US public opinion will keep them there.

They must also know that our clown Prince is practically controlled by JNU Stalinist, Maoist fringe on deputation from Politburo. Unlike US fringe left that is commie but anti-China, our fringe left is commie and pro-China. His recent utterances in UK, where he was almost arguing for the Chincoms must have sent a clear message, if that was in any doubt at all.

I believe other than making some harmless noises, US would really not mind another Modi term even if Biden were to return in 2024. No one in Washington likely wants uncertainty in terms of Quad, defense partnership etc., dealing with a kichdi Indian regime that effectively reports to Beijing.

Of course, it is entirely possible that Rahul has also assured the Americans the left loony Beijing serfs he keeps close to are just useful idiots that can be discarded once back in power so they need not worry too much. We never know.

But any open interference in Indian elections with loose remarks will only destroy whatever little chances Rahul has of returning India to UPA loot era. Rahul Gandhi will have to spend his entire campaign denying his links to the US and Soros.

All of this assures me that we are only watching some drama but the real action is behind the scenes.

Plan B Embrace his Wokeness make it work for all of us

But what if we are wrong?

It is foolish indeed to be without a Plan B. And what is our Plan B? Well, embrace the wokeness of Ambassador Garcetti, and expect him to live up to his own stated ideals. After all we are all people of colour following an indigenous faith is that is facing genocide and cleansing.

Let him “engage” the Ranaas and Zubairs or Owaisis for all he wants. Who cares? But let us make sure he is also kept busy meeting victims of STSJ, their families, anti-Hindu remarks by the “liberals”, hate propaganda against Hindus in sections of media and so on. Just like Ranaa or Saba, we must make a habit of marking him and UN copy on every tweet that highlights bigotry, anti-Hindu hate and Hinduphobia by Stalinist rapist butcher left or its academic serfs, along with murders, beheadings and other crimes against Hindus that are not going to stop just because he has come.

He must also be kept busy with petitions that highlight anti-Hindu hate in the USA and offensive tweets by academics based there, whether of Indian origin or otherwise. He must be asked to cancel them. Or take a stand.

He will have a choice – listen to our voices too, not just Arfa or Ranaa. And stay true to his ideology of equality and diversity – or refuse and confirm his bias and hypocrisy. Either way suits us. We can go to town with it.

He must entirely keep off Indian society and politics, or be neutral and engage all sides. If he wants to enter the muck that is Indian politics, let us get him to enter up to his neck. Not just touch it with a 10 feet stick from a distance. Our democracy can deal with that. There is nothing to be afraid.

What we must NOT do is also clear – no kneejerk reactions. No wallowing in self pity. No drama or foolish acts. Just cold facts.

Chances are he will shut up and go back to chai biscoot in a few weeks.