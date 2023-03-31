On March 31, Friday, a day after Islamists ran riots, indulging in stone pelting and arson on the occasion of Ram Navami, a fresh round of violence was reported from Howrah’s Sibpur area in West Bengal. According to reports, the incident occurred amid heavy police deployment, including riot control force, in the area.

Visuals from the ground showed the police firing tear gas shells as the mob went on a rampage in the area, throwing stones and even attacking media persons stationed in the area to cover the violence.

BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a video wherein several rioters, armed with stones and dressed in skull caps can be seen running riots on the busy streets of Shibpur in Howrah, West Bengal, in the presence of police and security personnel.

Situation is completely out of control in Howrah. Mobs turn violent. After attack on Ramnavami Shobha Yatra, fresh violence erupts in Shibpur area of Howrah. Media has been attacked. Law and order is a state subject and Bengal Home Minister Mamata Banerjee has failed completely… pic.twitter.com/EbKWN7TlwV — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 31, 2023

Sharing a picture of Kundan Singh, a Times Now Navbharat reporter, who was allegedly attacked in the violence that gripped Howrah’s Shibpur area today Malviya wrote in another tweet, “Kundan Singh, Times Now Navbharat reporter, covering riots in Howrah, attacked by TMC goons… This is a well planned attack, not just on the Ramnavami Shobha Yatra but also media, which is covering the riots… The mob, assured of political protection, is operating with impunity.”

Kundan Singh, Times Now Navbharat reporter, covering riots in Howrah, attacked by TMC goons… This is a well planned attack, not just on the Ramnavami Shobha Yatra but also media, which is covering the riots… The mob, assured of political protection, is operating with impunity. pic.twitter.com/Q5LQsVtiYz — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 31, 2023

Reacting to the violence, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, “During Mamata Banerjee’s rule, journalists were attacked, stone pelting was done during Ram Navami processions. If journalists are becoming victims of violence and State Govt remains a mute spectator, what can be more shameful than this? The more it is condemned, the less it is…”

बंगाल जल रहा है, रामभक्तों पर पथराव हो रहा है, पत्रकारों को पीटा जा रहा है…और ममता दीदी चुप हैं।



आख़िर क्यों?



प्रेस फ्रीडम की बात करने वाले ममता राज में पत्रकारों की पिटाई पर होंठ सिले बैठे हैं।



आख़िर क्यों?



किसकी शह पर बंगाल अराजकों-दंगाइयों के हवाले है? pic.twitter.com/eHqIK8MVlT — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) March 31, 2023

Following the violence, prohibitory orders under section 144 have been imposed in the affected areas of Howrah where the police are also conducting flag marches to maintain the law and order situation.

The BJP has, meanwhile, filed a PIL in the Calcutta High Court over incidents of violence and attack on the Ram Navami processions at Howrah and Dalkhola and demanded an NIA probe into the incidents of violence and immediate deployment of Central Forces in such areas.

I have filed a Public Interest Litigation today in the Hon’ble High Court at Calcutta pertaining to the incidents of violence & attack on the Ram Navami processions at Howrah & Dalkhola. I have prayed for NIA probe and immediate deployment of Central Forces in such areas…

(1/2) — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) March 31, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose after the Howrah violence and sought details on the law and order situation in the state.

On Thursday (March 30), stones were pelted on a Ram Navami procession from the terraces of the buildings in the Shibpur area of Howrah. This led to a clash between the Hindu and Muslim groups, leading to violence and arson. Vehicles and shops were also torched during the attack.

Mamata Banerjee blames ‘outsiders’ for violence in Howrah during Ram Navami

Incidentally, hours after Islamists ran riots against Hindus celebrating Ram Navami in Howrah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attempted to blame the violence on ‘outsiders.’

“You bring goons-on-hire from outside of Bengal, carry out arson, and orchestrate riots here…We have never stopped you from conducting rallies… Who permitted you to hold rallies with swords and bulldozers?” she said during a protest rally against the Union government.

“I heard that today they used bulldozers in Howrah…What is this audacity? We will give a befitting reply…Why did you change the route (of the Ram Navami procession)? You chose an unauthorised route to provoke a community,” Mamata Banerjee said.

It’s worth noting here that Mamata Banerjee had earlier insinuated that violence occurs when Hindus take out Ram Navami processions through ‘Muslim areas’ and also attempted to give a clean chit to the Islamists by invoking their Faith and Ramzan.