Friday, March 31, 2023
HomeNews ReportsWB: After Islamists attacked Hindus in Howrah over Ram Navami procession, fresh violence erupts...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

WB: After Islamists attacked Hindus in Howrah over Ram Navami procession, fresh violence erupts in the area despite police presence

Visuals from the ground showed the police firing tear gas shells as the mob went on a rampage in the area, throwing stones and even attacking media persons stationed in the area to cover the violence.

OpIndia Staff
Snapshots from video of Shibpur violence shared online (Source: BJP leader Amit Malviya's Twitter handle)
2

On March 31, Friday, a day after Islamists ran riots, indulging in stone pelting and arson on the occasion of Ram Navami, a fresh round of violence was reported from Howrah’s Sibpur area in West Bengal. According to reports, the incident occurred amid heavy police deployment, including riot control force, in the area.

Visuals from the ground showed the police firing tear gas shells as the mob went on a rampage in the area, throwing stones and even attacking media persons stationed in the area to cover the violence.

BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a video wherein several rioters, armed with stones and dressed in skull caps can be seen running riots on the busy streets of Shibpur in Howrah, West Bengal, in the presence of police and security personnel.

Sharing a picture of Kundan Singh, a Times Now Navbharat reporter, who was allegedly attacked in the violence that gripped Howrah’s Shibpur area today Malviya wrote in another tweet, “Kundan Singh, Times Now Navbharat reporter, covering riots in Howrah, attacked by TMC goons… This is a well planned attack, not just on the Ramnavami Shobha Yatra but also media, which is covering the riots… The mob, assured of political protection, is operating with impunity.”

Reacting to the violence, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, “During Mamata Banerjee’s rule, journalists were attacked, stone pelting was done during Ram Navami processions. If journalists are becoming victims of violence and State Govt remains a mute spectator, what can be more shameful than this? The more it is condemned, the less it is…”

Following the violence, prohibitory orders under section 144 have been imposed in the affected areas of Howrah where the police are also conducting flag marches to maintain the law and order situation.

The BJP has, meanwhile, filed a PIL in the Calcutta High Court over incidents of violence and attack on the Ram Navami processions at Howrah and Dalkhola and demanded an NIA probe into the incidents of violence and immediate deployment of Central Forces in such areas.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose after the Howrah violence and sought details on the law and order situation in the state.

On Thursday (March 30), stones were pelted on a Ram Navami procession from the terraces of the buildings in the Shibpur area of Howrah. This led to a clash between the Hindu and Muslim groups, leading to violence and arson. Vehicles and shops were also torched during the attack.

Mamata Banerjee blames ‘outsiders’ for violence in Howrah during Ram Navami

Incidentally, hours after Islamists ran riots against Hindus celebrating Ram Navami in Howrah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attempted to blame the violence on ‘outsiders.’

“You bring goons-on-hire from outside of Bengal, carry out arson, and orchestrate riots here…We have never stopped you from conducting rallies… Who permitted you to hold rallies with swords and bulldozers?” she said during a protest rally against the Union government.

“I heard that today they used bulldozers in Howrah…What is this audacity? We will give a befitting reply…Why did you change the route (of the Ram Navami procession)? You chose an unauthorised route to provoke a community,” Mamata Banerjee said.

It’s worth noting here that Mamata Banerjee had earlier insinuated that violence occurs when Hindus take out Ram Navami processions through ‘Muslim areas’ and also attempted to give a clean chit to the Islamists by invoking their Faith and Ramzan.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHowrah violence, Shibpur violence, Mamata Banerjee state
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
626,669FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com